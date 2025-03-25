Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RTE School Admissions 2025: Registration starts today, know all the details

RTE School Admissions 2025: Registration starts today, know all the details

Today marks the start of the Rajasthani private school application process. Children can apply for free admission if their parents make Rs 2.50 lakh or less a year. The deadline is April 7, 2025

RTE school admissions 2025

RTE school admissions 2025 (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Every parent and guardian wants their kids to get a decent education, and everyone wants students to attend a good school on a tight budget. This is a special chance for you if you also want to provide your kids a quality education. Applications for free admission to private schools under RTE have begun to be submitted online this year. 
 
Applications for admission under RTE in Rajasthan's private schools opened today. The application deadline is April 7, 2025. Following this, on April 9, the online lottery will be drawn. Meanwhile, there is a call to change the annual income provision for applications. Currently, this benefit is only available to children from families earning Rs 2.5 lakh or less.  
 

RTE free school admission 2025: Insights 

The state's parents have stepped up their calls for the income limit to be raised. According to parents, the income limit was put into effect in March 2011 and has remained in place ever since. 
 
But during the past 14 years, people's incomes have increased. Experts have also made some recommendations in this regard. They claim that the government can either set an annual EWS certificate fee of Rs 8 lakh or raise this income limit to Rs 5 lakh. 
 
The current government has lowered the number of districts from 50 under the previous government to 41. However, as of right now, only 33 districts will be considered for admission to RTE; students who have already applied will not be eligible to do so again. Periodically, parents will need to obtain the recent information from the updated information on their application number. The school is not required to get in touch with the applicant and let them know about this.   ALSO READ | BSEB BIhar Board 12th Results 2025 to be released today

RTE admission 2025: Important dates 

Parents must apply online and provide supporting documentation on the RTE portal between March 25 and April 7, according to Block Suwana CBEO Rameshwar Jinagar. The children's priority ranking will be decided by an online lottery on April 9. Parents will be required to report to schools online between April 9 and April 15.

RTE free admission 2025: Documents verification 

According to Block Suwana CBEO Rameshwar Jinagar of the Bhilwara district, the chosen applicants must complete online reporting at their respective schools between April 9 and April 15. Private schools must review the supporting documentation submitted with the application forms between April 9 and April 21. 
 
All of these applications will be automatically verified by NIC on the 22nd. From April 9 to April 24, parents can also make changes and revisions to the paperwork they previously filed. The private schools in question will review all of the application forms again until the 28th. The CBEO will have until May 5th to review the application forms that the school has rejected.
 

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

