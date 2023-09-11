TN NEET UG Mop-up round registration begins today at tnmedicalselection.net

The Tamil Nadu directorate of medical education and research (DME) has announced the schedule for the mop-up round of the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test undergraduate (TN NEET UG 2023). On September 11, the official website, tnmedicalselection.net, will open for registration for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 mop-up round.

There are government and the management quotas for students seeking to pursue MBBS and BDS degrees in Tamil Nadu's government medical and dental institutes. The TN NEET UG mop-up round registration last date is September 14.

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Steps to Register

Candidates can follow the steps given below for registration on the website:

• Go to the official site of DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net.

• Press on DMER at tnmedicalselection.net.

• A new page will appear where applicants can press on the registration link.

Also Read Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch Islamic New Year: From date, history to importance of Muharram 2023 Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams IIT JAM 2024 registration begins today at jam.iitm.ac.in; all details here K'taka CET, NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 released BITS Pilani Hyderabad to set up wind tunnel facility for aerospace research Teachers' Day 2023: Top speech ideas and tips to give on teacher's day Education ministry, Meta partner on digital skilling, entrepreneurship

• Press the link and fill in the needed details.

• Enter the application form and pay the application fees.

• Press submit.

• Save a hard copy of the same for future.

TN NEET UG Mop-Up Round: Important dates

• Registration choice (filling and locking): 11 to 14 September 2023

• Seat allotment procedure: 15 September 2023

• Result: 16 September 2023

• Provisional Allotment Order download: 17 to 21 September 2023

• Reporting last date: 22 September 2023 till 3 pm.

TN NEET UG Mop-Up Round: Fees

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs.500/- for the government quota and Rs.1000/- for the management quota must be paid by candidates participating in the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS degree courses.

TN NEET Mop-Up: Additional

On the DME Tamil Nadu's official website, tnmedicalselection.net, candidates who are interested in participating in the mop-up round can register and make their selections. Candidates with stable rankings between GR 001 and GR 2993 are eligible to apply for the mop-up round.

A security deposit of Rs. 30,000 has to be submitted by those picking government quota in state private colleges and self-financing medical and dentistry colleges. If a candidate's annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lakhs, they are exempt from the requirement for a security deposit. This time, candidates who had paid the fees in previous rounds do not need to do this time.