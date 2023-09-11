Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

TN NEET UG Mop-up round registration begins today at tnmedicalselection.net

On September 11, the official website, tnmedicalselection.net, will open for registration for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 mop-up round. The registration deadline is September 14

TN NEET UG Mop-up round registration

TN NEET UG Mop-up round registration begins today at tnmedicalselection.net

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu directorate of medical education and research (DME) has announced the schedule for the mop-up round of the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test undergraduate (TN NEET UG 2023). On September 11, the official website, tnmedicalselection.net, will open for registration for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 mop-up round.

There are government and the management quotas for students seeking to pursue MBBS and BDS degrees in Tamil Nadu's government medical and dental institutes. The TN NEET UG mop-up round registration last date is September 14.

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Steps to Register 

Candidates can follow the steps given below for registration on the website:

    • Go to the official site of DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net.

    • Press on DMER at tnmedicalselection.net.

    • A new page will appear where applicants can press on the registration link.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Islamic New Year: From date, history to importance of Muharram 2023

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

IIT JAM 2024 registration begins today at jam.iitm.ac.in; all details here

K'taka CET, NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 released

BITS Pilani Hyderabad to set up wind tunnel facility for aerospace research

Teachers' Day 2023: Top speech ideas and tips to give on teacher's day

Education ministry, Meta partner on digital skilling, entrepreneurship


    • Press the link and fill in the needed details.

    • Enter the application form and pay the application fees.

    • Press submit.

    • Save a hard copy of the same for future.

TN NEET UG Mop-Up Round: Important dates

    • Registration choice (filling and locking): 11 to 14 September 2023

    • Seat allotment procedure: 15 September 2023

    • Result: 16 September 2023

    • Provisional Allotment Order download: 17 to 21 September 2023

    • Reporting last date: 22 September 2023 till 3 pm. 

TN NEET UG Mop-Up Round: Fees

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs.500/- for the government quota and Rs.1000/- for the management quota must be paid by candidates participating in the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS degree courses.

TN NEET Mop-Up: Additional

On the DME Tamil Nadu's official website, tnmedicalselection.net, candidates who are interested in participating in the mop-up round can register and make their selections. Candidates with stable rankings between GR 001 and GR 2993 are eligible to apply for the mop-up round. 

A security deposit of Rs. 30,000 has to be submitted by those picking government quota in state private colleges and self-financing medical and dentistry colleges. If a candidate's annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lakhs, they are exempt from the requirement for a security deposit. This time, candidates who had paid the fees in previous rounds do not need to do this time.

Topics : Tamil Nadu NEET UG TN NEET row

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon