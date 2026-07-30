Can the Nilekani panel fix India's broken exam system with technology?

A number of education sector experts, including from Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institutes of Management, speaking on condition of anonymity, agreed that using the “best technology” was essential to ensure students did not have to sit for an examination all over again because of a question paper leak.

There is clearly an awning gap. The CBSE, in a press release issued on 13 May, claimed it had not only leveraged technology to “modernise its processes but also strengthened its reputation as a globally trusted education board”. But the results of the same exam were shown to be erroneous by a Class 12 student on his social media handle. Someone else hacked the CBSE server and pointed out how easy it was for an unscrupulous hacker to gain complete control of the system and manipulate results.