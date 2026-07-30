DU UG Admissions 2026: Mid-entry opens Aug 3; over 71,000 seats confirmed

Delhi University (DU) has announced the schedule for the third round of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2026, opening a fresh opportunity for candidates who missed the earlier application rounds.

The university said over 71,000 students have already confirmed their admission, while the mid-entry window for new applicants will remain open from August 3 to August 5.

Candidates can check the detailed admission schedule on the official CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in. The university will announce upgraded allocations and the first round of admissions under the Ward Quota on August 1, followed by admissions for performance-based programmes from August 6.

DU UG Admissions 2026: CSAS Upgraded Round Schedule Round-I of ward quota · Announcement of upgraded allocations and Round-I of Ward Quota- August 1, 2026 · College to verify and approve the online applications- August 1 - 3, 2026 till 4:59 PM · Deadline of online payment of fees- August 4, 2026 till 4:59 PM. · Registration and Correction Window- August 3 - 5, 2026 till 4:59 PM (Mid-entry) Round-I of performance based programme · Allocation of Round-I of Performance-Based Programmes; Music, BFA and (PE, HE&S)- August 6, 2026

· Candidates to accept the allocated seat- August 6 - 11, 2026 till 4:59 PM · College to verify and approve the online applications- August 6 - 12, 2026 till 4:59 PM ALSO READ: ICAI CA Final November 2026 applications to reopen on Aug 1; how to apply · Deadline of online payment of fees by the candidate- August 13, 2026 till 4:59 PM. DU UG Admission 2026 fee structure The mid-entry facility allows candidates who did not complete Phase 1 of the CSAS application process to register for undergraduate admissions after paying a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000.

ALSO READ: PSEB Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Class 10th, 12th results out soon Candidates should be aware that ECA, Sports, CW, Ward Supernumerary Quotas, Performance-Based Programs (such as B.A. (H) Music and B.Sc. (PE, HE & S), and Practical-based Programs (such as BFA) will not permit mid-entry. What is DU UG Admission 2026 upgrade window? Candidates are given the opportunity to improve their seat allocation for direct college processing when Delhi University (DU) opens the upgrade window. If these candidates apply, they will be responsible for paying the differential fees. Only until the admission fees have been successfully paid will entry to an upgraded seat be considered complete.