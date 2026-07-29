For NEET UG 2026 undergraduate and postgraduate medical admissions, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made some changes to its online counselling system. The goal of these modifications is to make the counselling process more user-friendly, transparent, and convenient for students.

One of the most significant changes is that candidates will no longer need to physically visit the designated college if they are given a seat and choose for the upgrade option in subsequent counselling sessions.

Inside the NEET UG 2026 Counselling

The addition of an online resignation option is another significant update. Candidates no longer need to visit the designated campus in order to give up their seat using the MCC Counselling Portal within the specified period.

Additionally, the MCC has made it simpler for applicants to be designated universities under the NRI quota. They can now use the counselling site to upload all necessary documentation online. ALSO READ: Lok Sabha clears anti-paper leak bill by voice vote amid Opposition uproar The MCC is offering orientation and training programs for medical colleges and other stakeholders participating in the counselling process in order to facilitate the smooth implementation of these new reforms. Officials on the NEET 2026 counselling The official notice says, "Their admission shall remain valid in the counselling system while participating in subsequent rounds, subject to the applicable counselling rules".