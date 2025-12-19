CAT result 2025 not releasing today; IIM confirms new timeline, date

CAT 2025 results will not be declared on December 19, CAT Convenor Ram Kumar PN confirmed to India TV Digital. He clarified that the results of the management entrance exam are scheduled to be announced in the final week of December.

The CAT Convenor stated, "We are working to announce CAT result 2025 and can be expected between December 28 and 31". CAT was held on November 30. The candidates who had appeared in CAT 2025 can check the result on the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

How to download CAT scorecard 2025 at iimcat.ac.in?

• Go to the official website at iimcat.ac.in

• Press on CAT scorecard 2025 link

• Fill in login credentials- application number, date of birth

• CAT scorecard PDF will display on the screen for download

• Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

About CAT 2025 final answer key

After the provisional keys and individual response sheets were made available on December 4, the CAT 2025 final answer key was issued. In addition to the provisional keys, IIM Kozhikode established an online objection window from December 8 to December 10.

During this time, applicants from all three exam slots could contest particular questions by filing objections that were backed up by documents and explanations.

In CAT 2025, three sections and three shifts received a total of 187 objections. In the Quantitative Ability (QA) portion of the first session on the day of the CAT 2025 exam, only one objection was approved.

What is after the CAT scorecard 2025?

After the release of the results, the Indian Institutes of Management starts the shortlisting process for the next stages of selection based on CAT scores and other eligibility requirements.

In addition to the CAT percentile, each IIM has its own cut-offs, weightings, and shortlisting criteria, which may include academic background, job experience, gender or academic diversity, and prior academic success.

Candidates are invited to take part in the selection rounds if they satisfy the shortlisting requirements. These often consist of a Personal Interview (PI), Group Discussion (GD), and/or Written Ability Test (WAT). Although the precise procedure varies from institute to institute, many IIMs have substituted WAT and PI for GD in recent years.