CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 date announced? Fake notice goes viral

A notice has been circulating on social media stating that CBSE will declare the Class 10 and 12 results on May 11

Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
As millions of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students are waiting for their Class 10 and Class 12 board results, a fake circular has surfaced on social media.
 
The now viral document alleges that the details will be uploaded onto the official website on Thursday, May 11, and will be shared with schools via email.

#FactCheck #Fake pic.twitter.com/ow4IXiMasx — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 10, 2023


According to the fake notice, CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 will be announced on May 11. However, CBSE spokesperson has confirmed that the notice circulating is fake.

While candidates who have taken the CBSE Class 10, 12 examination are advised not to fall victim to such fake notices, the board has officially confirmed that they will make official announcements about when the CBSE Class 10, 12 results will be released.

The official notice will be posted on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, for all students.
 
How to check CBSE results through websites?

To check their results online, candidates can visit the following websites and check their scores:
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in
1. First, go to the official websites as given above.

2. On the homepage, find the link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2023 and click on it.

3. A new page will open on the screen, seeking your credentials.

4. Add your details and the result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check your scores and other details carefully.

6. Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

