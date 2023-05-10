CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: How to check results at results.cg.nic.in



In the previous year, the Chhattisgarh Board achieved an overall pass rate of 74.23 per cent in Class 10 and 79.03 per cent in Class 12. Today, May 10, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of the 2023 board exams for classes 10 and 12. A press conference will take place at 12 o'clock to reveal the result. The official websites for the Class 10, 12 examinations are cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in respectively.



A total of 30,007 schools achieved 100% passing in 2022, while 15 state schools achieved zero. With a pass rate of 97.85 per cent, Siddipet has named the district with the 'best performance'. But, the exam cancellation in 2021 was the direct cause of the 100% pass rate in that year. The 2021 exams were cancelled because of the Covid pandemic, and students were graded based on how well they did in online classes. During the online classes, they were given assignments that were graded.

CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: Steps to check The official websites cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in allow all 10th and 12th-grade students to view their scores. If because of heavy traffic, the sites go slow, the result will likewise be available at indiaresults.com. The steps to download and check the results are listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official site, cgbse.nic.in Step 2: For the 2023 high school and secondary school results, click on the link. Visit the official site, cgbse.nic.in

Step 3: Follow the links given to the results. Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields given and press "submit". Follow the links given to the results.

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for later.

