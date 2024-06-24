CBSE 2024: Compartment Date Sheet out for Class 10, 12 board exams

The final schedule for the 2024 examinations for the 10th and 12th compartments has been posted on the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. The examinations will begin on July 15, 2024, and end on July 22. Following the declaration of the list of candidates (LOC), CBSE issued the date sheet. This year, the compartment category has been assigned to 1,32,337 students from class 10th and 1,22,170 students from class 12th. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 13, 2024, while Class 12 exams took place from February 15 to April 2, 2024. All exams were conducted in a single shift, beginning at 10:30 AM and ending on or before 1:30 PM.

CBSE 2024: Date and Time

The compartment examinations for the majority of the subjects of CBSE class 10th will be held between 10:30 am to 1.30 pm. However, the Computer Application and Information Technology exam will be held on July 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The CBSE 12th compartment exams for all subjects will be held on the same day, July 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. However, examinations for Hindustani Music, Painting, Bharatnatyam-Dance, Odissi-Dance, Commercial Art, Kathak-Dance, Yoga, and Artificial Intelligence will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

CBSE compartment board exams 2024: Date sheet (class 10th and 12th)

• July 15 – Social Science

• July 16 – Hindi

• July 18 – Science

• July 19 – Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic

• July 20 – English

• July 22 – Urdu and other regional languages, Sanskrit, computer applications, information technology.

CBSE compartment board exam: Essentials

Like the CBSE board examinations, 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students prior to the beginning of the test in the compartment exams. During this time, students can understand the question paper by reading it completely. This will provide them with an idea of the number of questions that they know the answers to and what amount of time each segment will require.

The schools will be required to submit LOC via the Exam Sangam link in order to participate in the CBSE Board Compartment Exam. In an official notice, CBSE clarified that only students whose names were submitted online will be eligible to take the supplementary examination in 2024.

Students who took the 2024 board exam in regular mode and were assigned to the "compartment" category should get in touch with the school from which they took the test.