Home / Education / News / CBSE 12th board exams result: 24k score above 95%, memes flood social media

CBSE 12th board exams result: 24k score above 95%, memes flood social media

CBSE 12th board exams result: Kerala's Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.91 per cent while the total pass percentage this stood at 87.98 per cent

CBSE Class 10 board results
Photo: PTI | Representative
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CBSE results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday announced the results of Class 12 board exams, in which a total of 24,068 students scored more than 95 per cent marks. Once again, girls led the winning streak with a pass percentage of 91.52 per cent, 6.40 percentage points higher than boys’ pass percentage.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The total pass percentage this year stood at 87.98 per cent, marginally higher than last year.

“A total of 24,068 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 116,145 students have scored above 90 per cent,” an official said.


A total of over 1.621 million candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres. More than 122,000 candidates have been placed in ‘compartment’. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said.

Importance of Class 12 Board examination

The exam also known as ‘All India Senior School Certificate Examination’ is the final examination for the high school students conducted by the CBSE every year. The result of this examination plays a key role during undergraduate-level college admissions in India.

Kerala’s Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.91 per cent. In the national capital, Delhi West had a pass percentage of 95.64 while Delhi East had a passing percentage of 94.51 per cent.

How to check class 12 board exam result

Candidates can check their marks at the official websites -- results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

The board has provided three links to check the Class 12 board exam results on their website.

The results are also available on the UMANG app, Digilocker app, Pariksha Sangam portal, and through the SMS facility.

‘CBSE result’ memes flood social media

Soon after the results were announced, ‘CBSE results’ started trending on social media platforms, inviting a flood of memes as people reminisced their days of panic on the result day.

Hilarious memes depicting flurry of phone calls from relatives, often received on the result day, also surfaced online.
Here's another viral meme on the topic:

Also Read

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

CBSE revises date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in 2024; check details

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

UP Board topper Prachi Nigam gets support from netizens over 'facial hair'

CBSE board exams highlights 2024: Check all essential guidelines, advisory

IIM Ahmedabad is India's best-performing higher institution, check report

CBSE 2024: Class 12th results announced with pass percentage of 87.98

India losing edge in higher education, 33 institutions' ranking dips: CWUR

CBSE Class 12 results: 87.98% of students pass exams, girls outshine boys

NEET UG 2024: Answer key expected soon at exams.nta.ac.in, details inside

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CBSE resultCBSE Class 12 ResultCBSE board examsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 13 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story