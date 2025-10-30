Home / Education / News / CBSE releases 2026 Board exam schedule, exams begin on February 17

CBSE releases 2026 Board exam schedule, exams begin on February 17

According to the CBSE date sheet, the examination for both classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 17, and will go on till March 10 and April 9, respectively

Student, Study, School, Class, Students
The advance release of dates is intended to help students, teachers and families plan their academic and personal schedules more efficiently, CBSE said. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:43 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the detailed schedule for the 2026 Board Examinations for Classes 10 and 12, which are scheduled to commence on February 17, 2026.
 
According to the datesheet, the Class 10 examination is scheduled to go on till March 10, while Class 12 papers will conclude on April 9. The paper will begin each day at 10.30 am, the board said.
 
It added that the early release of dates is intended to help students, teachers and families plan their academic and personal schedules more efficiently. This move is also aimed at reducing exam-related anxiety and ensuring that the exams conclude before key university entrance assessments such as JEE Main, the board said.
 
It also stated that in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the 2026 session will also mark the introduction of two Board examinations for Class 10, a shift aimed at easing pressure on students and improving overall assessment flexibility.
 
 
Check the complete timetable for Classes 10 and 12 examinations here:

Class 10 datesheet

Date Time Subject Name
Feb 17 10.30–13.30 Mathematics Standard
Feb 17 10.30–13.30 Mathematics Basic
Feb 18 10.30–13.30 Home Science
Feb 20 10.30–13.30 Beauty Wellness, Marketing Sales, Multi-media
Feb 20 10.30–12.30 Multi Skill Foundation, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science
Feb 21 10.30–13.30 English Communicative, English Language and Literature
Feb 23 10.30–13.30 Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu-Telangana
Feb 24 10.30–13.30 Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B
Feb 25 10.30–13.30 Science
Feb 26 10.30–13.30 Various Vocational/Skill Courses
Feb 27 10.30–13.30 Computer Applications
Feb 27 10.30–12.30 Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
Feb 28 10.30–13.30 Arabic, Sanskrit Communicative, Sanskrit, Regional Languages
Mar 2 10.30–13.30 Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B
Mar 3 10.30–13.30 Tibetan, German, NCC, Bhotia, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Book Keeping
Mar 5 10.30–13.30 Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
Mar 6 10.30–12.30 Painting
Mar 7 10.30–13.30 Social Science
Mar 9 10.30–13.30 Telugu, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic/Hindustani Music
Mar 10 10.30–13.30 French

Class 12 datesheet

 
Date Time Subject Name
Feb 17 10.30–13.30 Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand English, Shorthand Hindi
Feb 18 10.30–13.30 Physical Education
Feb 19 10.30–13.30 Engineering Graphics, Bharatnatyam/Kuchipudi Dance, Horticulture, Cost Accounting
Feb 19 10.30–12.30 Odissi/Manipuri/Kathakali Dance
Feb 20 10.30–13.30 Physics
Feb 21 10.30–13.30 Automotive, Fashion Studies
Feb 23 10.30–13.30 Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking
Feb 24 10.30–13.30 Accountancy
Feb 25 10.30–13.30 Beauty Wellness, Typography, Computer Applications
Feb 26 10.30–13.30 Geography
Feb 27 10.30–13.30 Painting, Graphics
Feb 27 10.30–12.30 Sculpture, Applied Art Commercial
Feb 28 10.30–13.30 Chemistry
Mar 2 10.30–13.30 Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music, Urdu Core, etc.
Mar 2 10.30–12.30 Carnatic Music Performance, Kathak Dance
Mar 3 10.30–13.30 Legal Studies
Mar 5 10.30–13.30 Psychology
Mar 6 10.30–13.30 Regional Languages
Mar 7 10.30–13.30 Yoga, Electronics Hardware
Mar 9 10.30–13.30 Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
Mar 10 10.30–13.30 Food Production, Office Procedures, Library Information Science
Mar 10 10.30–12.30 Early Childhood Care Education
Mar 11 10.30–13.30 Hindustani Music Vocal, Health Care
Mar 11 10.30–12.30 Hindustani Music Performance, Design
Mar 12 10.30–13.30 English Elective, English Core
Mar 13 10.30–13.30 Tourism, A/C Refrigeration
Mar 14 10.30–13.30 Home Science
Mar 16 10.30–13.30 Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
Mar 17 10.30–12.30 Hindustani Music Vocal
Mar 18 10.30–13.30 Economics
Mar 19 10.30–12.30 Physical Activity Trainer
Mar 20 10.30–13.30 Marketing
Mar 23 10.30–13.30 Political Science
Mar 24 10.30–13.30 Retail
Mar 24 10.30–12.30 Artificial Intelligence
Mar 25 10.30–13.30 Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology
Mar 27 10.30–13.30 Biology
Mar 28 10.30–13.30 Business Studies, Business Administration
Mar 30 10.30–13.30 History
Apr 1 10.30–13.30 Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship
Apr 2 10.30–13.30 NCC, Food Nutrition Dietetics
Apr 4 10.30–13.30 Sociology
Apr 6 10.30–13.30 Knowledge Tradition, Bhotia, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology
Apr 7 10.30–13.30 Web Application
Apr 8 10.30–13.30 Sanskrit Core, French, Taxation
Apr 9 10.30–12.30 Multi-media, Data Science
Apr 9 10.30–13.30 Textile Design
 

