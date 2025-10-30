CBSE releases 2026 Board exam schedule, exams begin on February 17

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the detailed schedule for the 2026 Board Examinations for Classes 10 and 12, which are scheduled to commence on February 17, 2026.

According to the datesheet, the Class 10 examination is scheduled to go on till March 10, while Class 12 papers will conclude on April 9. The paper will begin each day at 10.30 am, the board said.

It added that the early release of dates is intended to help students, teachers and families plan their academic and personal schedules more efficiently. This move is also aimed at reducing exam-related anxiety and ensuring that the exams conclude before key university entrance assessments such as JEE Main, the board said.

It also stated that in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the 2026 session will also mark the introduction of two Board examinations for Class 10, a shift aimed at easing pressure on students and improving overall assessment flexibility. ALSO READ: CBSE to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026 session Check the complete timetable for Classes 10 and 12 examinations here: Class 10 datesheet Date Time Subject Name Feb 17 10.30–13.30 Mathematics Standard Feb 17 10.30–13.30 Mathematics Basic Feb 18 10.30–13.30 Home Science Feb 20 10.30–13.30 Beauty Wellness, Marketing Sales, Multi-media Feb 20 10.30–12.30 Multi Skill Foundation, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science Feb 21 10.30–13.30 English Communicative, English Language and Literature Feb 23 10.30–13.30 Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu-Telangana Feb 24 10.30–13.30 Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B Feb 25 10.30–13.30 Science Feb 26 10.30–13.30 Various Vocational/Skill Courses Feb 27 10.30–13.30 Computer Applications Feb 27 10.30–12.30 Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence Feb 28 10.30–13.30 Arabic, Sanskrit Communicative, Sanskrit, Regional Languages Mar 2 10.30–13.30 Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B Mar 3 10.30–13.30 Tibetan, German, NCC, Bhotia, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Book Keeping Mar 5 10.30–13.30 Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok Mar 6 10.30–12.30 Painting Mar 7 10.30–13.30 Social Science Mar 9 10.30–13.30 Telugu, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic/Hindustani Music Mar 10 10.30–13.30 French