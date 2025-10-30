CBSE releases 2026 Board exam schedule, exams begin on February 17

Class 10 datesheet
|Date
|Time
|Subject Name
|Feb 17
|10.30–13.30
|Mathematics Standard
|Feb 17
|10.30–13.30
|Mathematics Basic
|Feb 18
|10.30–13.30
|Home Science
|Feb 20
|10.30–13.30
|Beauty Wellness, Marketing Sales, Multi-media
|Feb 20
|10.30–12.30
|Multi Skill Foundation, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science
|Feb 21
|10.30–13.30
|English Communicative, English Language and Literature
|Feb 23
|10.30–13.30
|Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu-Telangana
|Feb 24
|10.30–13.30
|Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B
|Feb 25
|10.30–13.30
|Science
|Feb 26
|10.30–13.30
|Various Vocational/Skill Courses
|Feb 27
|10.30–13.30
|Computer Applications
|Feb 27
|10.30–12.30
|Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
|Feb 28
|10.30–13.30
|Arabic, Sanskrit Communicative, Sanskrit, Regional Languages
|Mar 2
|10.30–13.30
|Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B
|Mar 3
|10.30–13.30
|Tibetan, German, NCC, Bhotia, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Book Keeping
|Mar 5
|10.30–13.30
|Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
|Mar 6
|10.30–12.30
|Painting
|Mar 7
|10.30–13.30
|Social Science
|Mar 9
|10.30–13.30
|Telugu, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic/Hindustani Music
|Mar 10
|10.30–13.30
|French
Class 12 datesheet
|Date
|Time
|Subject Name
|Feb 17
|10.30–13.30
|Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand English, Shorthand Hindi
|Feb 18
|10.30–13.30
|Physical Education
|Feb 19
|10.30–13.30
|Engineering Graphics, Bharatnatyam/Kuchipudi Dance, Horticulture, Cost Accounting
|Feb 19
|10.30–12.30
|Odissi/Manipuri/Kathakali Dance
|Feb 20
|10.30–13.30
|Physics
|Feb 21
|10.30–13.30
|Automotive, Fashion Studies
|Feb 23
|10.30–13.30
|Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking
|Feb 24
|10.30–13.30
|Accountancy
|Feb 25
|10.30–13.30
|Beauty Wellness, Typography, Computer Applications
|Feb 26
|10.30–13.30
|Geography
|Feb 27
|10.30–13.30
|Painting, Graphics
|Feb 27
|10.30–12.30
|Sculpture, Applied Art Commercial
|Feb 28
|10.30–13.30
|Chemistry
|Mar 2
|10.30–13.30
|Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music, Urdu Core, etc.
|Mar 2
|10.30–12.30
|Carnatic Music Performance, Kathak Dance
|Mar 3
|10.30–13.30
|Legal Studies
|Mar 5
|10.30–13.30
|Psychology
|Mar 6
|10.30–13.30
|Regional Languages
|Mar 7
|10.30–13.30
|Yoga, Electronics Hardware
|Mar 9
|10.30–13.30
|Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
|Mar 10
|10.30–13.30
|Food Production, Office Procedures, Library Information Science
|Mar 10
|10.30–12.30
|Early Childhood Care Education
|Mar 11
|10.30–13.30
|Hindustani Music Vocal, Health Care
|Mar 11
|10.30–12.30
|Hindustani Music Performance, Design
|Mar 12
|10.30–13.30
|English Elective, English Core
|Mar 13
|10.30–13.30
|Tourism, A/C Refrigeration
|Mar 14
|10.30–13.30
|Home Science
|Mar 16
|10.30–13.30
|Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
|Mar 17
|10.30–12.30
|Hindustani Music Vocal
|Mar 18
|10.30–13.30
|Economics
|Mar 19
|10.30–12.30
|Physical Activity Trainer
|Mar 20
|10.30–13.30
|Marketing
|Mar 23
|10.30–13.30
|Political Science
|Mar 24
|10.30–13.30
|Retail
|Mar 24
|10.30–12.30
|Artificial Intelligence
|Mar 25
|10.30–13.30
|Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology
|Mar 27
|10.30–13.30
|Biology
|Mar 28
|10.30–13.30
|Business Studies, Business Administration
|Mar 30
|10.30–13.30
|History
|Apr 1
|10.30–13.30
|Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship
|Apr 2
|10.30–13.30
|NCC, Food Nutrition Dietetics
|Apr 4
|10.30–13.30
|Sociology
|Apr 6
|10.30–13.30
|Knowledge Tradition, Bhotia, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology
|Apr 7
|10.30–13.30
|Web Application
|Apr 8
|10.30–13.30
|Sanskrit Core, French, Taxation
|Apr 9
|10.30–12.30
|Multi-media, Data Science
|Apr 9
|10.30–13.30
|Textile Design
