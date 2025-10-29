Home / Education / News / JPSC JET registration 2024: Last date to apply extended till October 30

JPSC JET registration 2024: Last date to apply extended till October 30

JPSC JET registration Last Date: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will close the online application window at jpsc.gov.in by Oct 30. The deadline to pay the fee is Oct 31, 2025

JPSC JET registration 2024
JPSC JET registration 2024 Deadline. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
The online application period for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2024 under Advt. No. 08/2025 will shortly end, according to the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). Until October 30, 2025, qualified applicants may apply for the test at jpsc.gov.in. The fee must be paid by October 31, 2025. 
 
The previous deadline for enrollment was October 6, 2025. November 1–3, 2025 is when the application correction window will be open. The test is administered for PhD admission and assistant professor positions at Jharkhand colleges and universities.

JPSC JET 2024: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official JPSC website at jpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, press on the JET 2024 link. 
Step 3: Now, applicants must register themselves.
Step 4: Next, enter the form, make the payment, and then send.
Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for later reference.

JPSC JET registration Last Date

Last date to apply: October 30, 2025
Last date for fee payment: October 31, 2025

JPSC JET 2024: Application fees

Depending on the candidate's category, the application fee varies. Candidates in the BC-I, BC-II, and EWS categories must pay ₹300, while those in the UNR category must pay ₹575. The application cost is 150 for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender categories. 

JPSC JET 2024: Marking scheme

Candidates will receive full scores for each right response, with each question worth two points. No marks are given for questions that are not attempted, and incorrect answers do not result in a negative grade. 
 
One correct option must be chosen in order to reply. Students who select one of the right answers will be credited if the question is unclear or has multiple acceptable answers. A question is removed if it is determined to be incorrect. 

JPSC JET eligibility 

Candidates must receive at least 55% marks in their Master's degree or equivalent test from UGC-approved universities or institutions (see www.ugc.ac.in). The BC-I/ BC-II/ Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category candidates of Jharkhand state only who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master's or equivalent exam are eligible for this JET.
 
For JET admission to PhD programs and assistant professor positions, there is no upper age limit.
 

Topics: Jharkhand Board, Jharkhand, Entrance Exams

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

