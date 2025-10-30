Home / Education / News / Rajasthan VDO exam admit card 2025 today at official website, know more

Rajasthan VDO exam admit card 2025 today at official website, know more

Rajasthan Village Development Officer (VDO) Admit Card 2025 will be made available today on the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's (RSSB) official website, www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
The Rajasthan Village Development Officer (VDO) Admit Card 2025 will be made available on the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's (RSSB) official website, www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in today, October 30, 2025. The admit card is intended for applicants taking the written exam, which is the first step in the selection process.
 
On November 2, 2025, the written exam for the position of Village Development Officer is scheduled to be held. Using their application number and birthdate, candidates who have successfully applied can download their RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025. 

Steps to download RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025

Go to the official website www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Visit the “Admit Card” or “Latest Announcements” section.
Press on “Get Admit Card” beside “Village Development Officer Recruitment–2025.”
Fill in your application number and date of birth.
Press on submit.
The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print it for the exam day.

How to download the Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025?

Go to the official Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
Search and press on the link for the specific admit card you require (e.g., "RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025"on the home page.
Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth or other essential credentials.
Send the details to view and download your admit card.

Rajasthan VDO exam Date

On November 2, 2025, the written exam for the position of Village Development Officer is scheduled to be held.   
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 for 8850 posts begins today, details here

Details Mentioned on Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025

All of the information listed on the admit card should be confirmed by the candidates. They must get in touch with the appropriate authorities to have any discrepancies corrected. The following details will be on the admit card:
 
Name of the candidate
Roll number or registration number
Date of birth
Father’s or mother’s name
Exam centre address
Category
Exam name
Exam date and time
Exam duration
Exam day instructions and guidelines.   

Rajasthan VDO Exams 2025: Pattern and Details

There will be 160 questions and 200 marks in the Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025. The exam will take three hours to complete. Every wrong response will result in a 1/3 mark deduction. The admit card is only available for download online. Candidates will not receive a hard copy of their admit card via email or postal mail. 

What is the Rajasthan VDO Exam?

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) administers the Rajasthan VDO (Village Development Officer) Exam at the state level to choose applicants for the position of Gram Sevak, or Village Development Officer. 
 
Implementing government programs at the village level is the responsibility of a VDO, who reports to the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Departments.
 

 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

