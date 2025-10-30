When will ICAI CA September 2025 results be announced? Details here

ICAI CA September 2025 results Date: The result date for the September 2025 Chartered Accountants (CA) Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The results will be announced on November 3, 2025, according to the notification.

Exam dates for the Foundation course were September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025. There were two groups for the Intermediate exams. Exams for Group 1 were conducted on September 4, 7, and 9, 2025, while Group 2 was conducted on September 11, 13, and 15.

ICAI CA September result 2025 timeline

• CA Final and Intermediate exam result 2025: November 3 (2 PM)

• CA Foundation exam result 2025: November 3 (5 PM). Along with the CA exam results for each program, the institute also publishes a merit list that includes the names of the top five rank holders. ICAI CA September result 2025: Steps to check • Visit the official websites at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. • Click CA September scorecard course-wise link i.e, icai.nic.in/caresult • Fill in the roll number and registration number as the needed login credentials. • CA course-wise scorecard PDF will display on the screen for download. Save the CA Inter/ Foundation/ Final scorecard PDF and take a printout.

ICAI CA Result September 2025: Passing Criteria • To be declared to have passed that group or level of the test, both requirements must be satisfied. To pass a specific group or level of the CA exam, candidates must meet two essential requirements: