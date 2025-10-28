Home / Education / News / AISSEE 2026: Govt adds 3 more new Sainik schools, registration ends soon

AISSEE 2026: Govt adds 3 more new Sainik schools, registration ends soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is about to close the online application process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2026. Also, NTA added 3 new Sainik schools in the country

AISSEE 2026 Sainik school admission
AISSEE 2026 Sainik school admission class 6th and 9th
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
AISSEE 2026, Sainik School Admission 2026:The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2026, which is required for admission to Class VI and Class IX in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools nationwide for the academic year 2026–2027, will soon end its online application process, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). 
 
Until October 30, 2025, those who qualify can apply for the test on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in. In the meantime, 3 new schools have been added to the Sainik Schools list in the country. 

AISSEE 2026: Class 6th, 9th Admission Important dates

Sainik School Deadline of fee payment- October 31, 2025. 
Sainik School Application correction process- November 2 to 4, 2025. 
AISSEE 2026 exams- January 2026
AISSEE 2026 exam results- Within 4 to 6 weeks of the exam.

AISSEE 2026: Sainik School Admission Last Date

The last date to apply for the Sainik School entrance exam (AISSEE) for the 2026-2027 academic year is October 30, 2025. 

AISSEE Registration 2026: Steps to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Press the AISSEE 2026 registration link, available on the homepage.
Step 3: After this, aspirants have to enrol themselves and then proceed with the application process.
Step 4: Enter the details, upload the necessary documents, make the payment and then send.
Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for later reference.

AISSEE 2026: Class 6th and 9th Application fees

Depending on the candidate's categorisation, different application fees apply. The application cost is Rs. 850 for candidates in the General category, wards of active military personnel and veterans, and OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates according to the official list. The cost is Rs. 700 for applicants who fall under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories.

Sainik School Society Admission 2026: Inside the Entrance Exam 

Pen and paper (OMR sheet) will be used for the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) portion of the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. The entrance exam for Class 6 will last 150 minutes and be administered in 13 different languages, including Hindi and English. 
 
It will be worth 300 marks. There will be 25 questions in language for 50 marks each, 50 questions in maths worth three marks each, and 25 questions in intelligence worth 50 marks each. The Class 9 entrance examination will be held for 180 minutes.

About 3 new Sainik schools

According to the government's official announcement, the following three schools have been added named Yogeshwari Sainik School in Ambajogai, Maharashtra, Beed Day Boarding; Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School in Goa; Vasco-Goa Residential; and Srri SPK Public Senior Secondary School in Tamil Nadu, Namakkal Residential.
 
Admission to Sainik schools, including 69 new Sainik schools for Class 6 and 19 authorised new Sainik schools for Class 9, is currently open for registration. Class 9 admission exams will be administered in English in January 2026, while Class 6 entrance exams will be administered in 13 different languages.
 

 

Topics :Sainik schoolsEntrance Examsschool children

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

