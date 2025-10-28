Home / Education / News / RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 for 8850 posts begins today, details here

The RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 application window is open from Oct 28 to Nov 27, 2025, for 8850 posts. Get a step-by-step guide on the steps to apply, Aadhaar verification, and other direct links

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
RRB NTPC 2026: The indicative notification for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 has been made public by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). On October 28, 2025, online registration will open for 8850 positions in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) category. 
 
According to the official notice, the deadline for applications is November 27, 2025, so candidates will have a window of about one month to submit their applications. On the RRBs' official website, candidates can get a direct link to apply for the positions.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Important dates

1. Notification release date: 27th October 2025
2. Commencement of application form: 28th October 2025
3. Deadline to apply: 27th November 2025 (11:59 pm)
4. Deadline to make payment: 29th November 2025
5. Correction window: 30th November to 9th December 2025
6. Eligible scribe dates: 10th to 14th December 2025.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of regional RRBs.
Step 2: On the homepage, press on the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration link.
Step 3: Next, candidates have to enrol themselves.
Step 4: After this, login to the account.
Step 5: Now, enter the application form, make the payment and then submit.
Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for later use.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

8,850 positions for Traffic Assistant, Commercial/Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk/Typist, Junior Clerk/Typist, and Train Clerk will be filled through this hiring campaign. 
 
To prevent annoyance and needless delays brought on by extra thorough inspection at every stage of the hiring process for applications that are not Aadhaar-verified, the Board strongly urges candidates to utilise Aadhaar to confirm their primary information when completing an online application.
 

 

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

