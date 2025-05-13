CBSE board Class 12th results 2025 out: Check region-wise pass percentage

CBSE board Class 12th results 2025 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12th board results 2025 today , May 13.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 88.39 per cent. Girls performed better than boys this year, recording a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent while boys managed to score 85.70 per cent. Interestingly, the transgender candidates reported 100 per cent success, which is 50 per cent higher than last year.