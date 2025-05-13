CBSE board Class 12th results 2025 out: Check region-wise pass percentage

CBSE board Class 12th results 2025: Top-performing regions
|
Region
Percentage
Vijaywada
99.60 per cent
Trivandrum
99.32 per cent
Chennai
97.39 per cent
Bengaluru
95.95 per cent
Delhi West
95.37 per cent
Delhi East
95.06 per cent
Chandigarh
91.61 per cent
Panchkula
91.17 per cent
Pune
90.93 per cent
Ajmer
90.40 per cent
Bhubhaneshwar
83.64 per cent
Guwahati
83.62 per cent
Dehradun
83.45 per cent
Patna
82.86 per cent
Bhopal
82.46 per cent
Noida
81.29 per cent
Prayagraj
79.53 per cent
CBSE 12th board results: Institution-wise comparative performance
|Institutions
|Pass percentage
|JNV
|99.29 per cent
|KV
|99.05 per cent
|STSS
|98.96 per cent
|GOVT AIDED
|91.57 per cent
|GOVT
|90.48 per cent
|INDEPENDENT
|87.94 per cent