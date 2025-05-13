Home / Education / News / CBSE board Class 12th results 2025 out: Check region-wise pass percentage

CBSE board Class 12th results 2025 out: Check region-wise pass percentage

CBSE board Class 12th result 2025 released; Vijayawada recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.60 per cent, followed by Trivandrum at 99.32 per cent

Sudeep Singh Rawat
May 13 2025
CBSE board Class 12th results 2025 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12th board results 2025 today, May 13.
 
This year, the overall pass percentage is 88.39 per cent. Girls performed better than boys this year, recording a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent while boys managed to score 85.70 per cent. Interestingly, the transgender candidates reported 100 per cent success, which is 50 per cent higher than last year.
 
In terms of pass percentage, Vijayawada emerged as the top-performing district across India. The region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.60 per cent, followed by Trivandrum at 99.32 per cent and Chennai at 97.39 per cent.

CBSE board Class 12th results 2025: Top-performing regions

Here’s the list of top-performing regions across the country.

Region

Percentage

Vijaywada

99.60 per cent

Trivandrum

99.32 per cent

Chennai

97.39 per cent

Bengaluru

95.95 per cent

Delhi West

95.37 per cent

Delhi East

95.06 per cent

Chandigarh

91.61 per cent

Panchkula

91.17 per cent

Pune

90.93 per cent

Ajmer

90.40 per cent

Bhubhaneshwar

83.64 per cent

Guwahati

83.62 per cent

Dehradun

83.45 per cent

Patna

82.86 per cent

Bhopal

82.46 per cent

Noida

81.29 per cent

Prayagraj

79.53 per cent

 

CBSE 12th board results: Institution-wise comparative performance

CBSE has also released a list of institution-wise performance in the 12th board exams. 
 
Institutions Pass percentage
JNV 99.29 per cent
KV 99.05 per cent
STSS 98.96 per cent
GOVT AIDED 91.57 per cent
GOVT 90.48 per cent
INDEPENDENT 87.94 per cent
 

May 13 2025

