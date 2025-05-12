MPBSE MP Board 2025: Class 10th, 12th second exam registration begins

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The MP Board has declared that, beginning with the 2024–2025 academic year, students who fail or miss any subjects on the MP Board main exam 2025 will take a second exam in place of the supplementary exam. Registration for the MPBSE MP Board Class 10 and 12 second exam 2025 has started, according to the(MPBSE). The MP Board has declared that, beginning with the 2024–2025 academic year, students who fail or miss any subjects on the MP Board main exam 2025 will take a second exam in place of the supplementary exam.

Madhya Pradesh is now the third state in the nation to use a two-exam system annually, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said during a press event releasing the MPBSE Class 10th and 12th results. Beginning in 2025, the MP Board will use the recently implemented "second chance examination" in place of the traditional supplemental exam procedure. This newly introduced exam system, replacing the traditional supplementary exams, aims to give students another opportunity to pass or improve their scores.

MPBSE MP Board 2025 registration: Date and Time?

• Registration date- May 07, 2025

• Registration deadline- May 21, 2025.

MPBSE MP Board 2025 Class 10th, 12th: Second exam dates

• Class 10 students- June 17 and June 26, 2025

• Class 12 students- The exam window extends until July 5, 2025.

MP Board 10th, 12th Second Exam 2025: How to Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the 'Exam/Enrol Forms' section.

Step 3: Press on ‘Form 10th/12th’ and choose ‘Second Exam Form 2025’.

Step 4: Fill in all the needed details, like your roll number and the subjects you wish to appear for.

Step 5: Pay the application fee utilizing any available online payment option.

Step 6: Submit the form and download or print the acknowledgment for later use.

MPBSE MP Board 2025 Class 10th, 12th: Application fee

Students must apply online and pay the required amount if they intend to take the MP Board Class 10 and 12 second exam in 2025. The official announcement states that candidates must pay a 500 rupee fee to appear for a particular subject.

Students who choose to take two subjects will be charged Rs 1,000, while those who choose to take 3-4 subjects will be required to pay Rs 1,500. The cost is Rs 2,000 for those who are taking more than four subjects.

MPBSE MP Board 2025 Class 10th, 12th: All about 'Main exam' results

Class 10 board exams were administered by the MPBSE this year from February 27 to March 19, and Class 12 exams were administered from February 25 to March 25, 2025. Official statistics show that more than 18 lakh students signed up for this year's exams. Both Class 10 and Class 12 candidates are included in this.

According to official statistics released at the press conference, Class 10's overall pass percentage is 76.22%, while Class 12's pass percentage was 74.48%. By entering their name or roll number, students can now view their results on the official websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.