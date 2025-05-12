RRB ALP recruitment 2025: Application date extended. All you need to know

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the registration deadline for the 2025 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment. Candidates who wish to take part in the recruitment process can now register on the official websites of the respective regional RRBs.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment 2025. The registration deadline has been extended by the(RRB) for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment 2025.

ALSO READ: MPBSE MP Board 2025: Class 10th, 12th second exam registration begins The board has extended the deadline along with the timeline to pay the application fee. Now, applicants can make the required payment by May 21, 2025.

Candidates interested in taking part can register through the official websites.

Exam modification window

The correction window to make the necessary changes in the application form will remain active from May 22 to May 21, 2025. However, to make the necessary modification, candidates need to pay the modification fee to access the facility.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies across various railway zones.

Also Read

Age

The RRB has clarified that the age eligibility will continue to be calculated as of July 1, 2025. There will be some age relaxation for candidates who belong to reserved categories.

RRB ALP recruitment 2025: Educational criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 10 with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade, or 10th pass with a three-year diploma in engineering, or bachelor's degree in engineering in the corresponding discipline

RRB ALP recruitment 2025: Zone-wise vacancy details

The zone-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

Central Railway - 376 posts

Eastern Railway - 868 posts

Southern Railway - 510 posts

Western Railway - 885 posts

South Eastern Railway - 921 posts

Northern Railway - 521 posts

North Eastern Frontier - 125 posts

East Central Railway - 700 posts

North Central Railway - 508 posts

West Central Railway - 759 posts

South East Central Railway - 568 posts

South Central Railway - 989 posts

North Eastern Railway - 100 posts

North Western Railway - 679 posts

Metro Railway Kolkata - 225 posts

RRB ALP 2025: Recruitment process

The RRB ALP 2025 has several recruitment processes. These include:

First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1)

Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2)

Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination (ME)

The board will share the dates and venue details of each examination stage through the official website, SMS and email.

No request will be accepted for changes to the examination dates, venues or time slot under different circumstances.