Maharashtra board SSC results 2025 announced today at mahahsscboard.in

MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 results 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the SSC Class 10th results 2025 today, May 13, at 11 am.

The state board authorities released the MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 results 2025 via a press conference today. However, students can donwload the MSBSHSE SSC results 2025 from the official websites – mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and sscresult.mahahsscboard.inm, using login credentials, only after 1 pm today.

This year, around 16 lakh students – 8.6 lakh male and 7.47 lakh female candidates – appeared for the SSC 10th exam 2025 held between February 21 and March 17.

MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 results 2025: Date and time

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Class 12 results 2025 declared: Girls outperform boys by 5.94% The Maharashtra board released the MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 results 2025 today at 11 am. Students would be able to check and download the Maharastra board SSC results 2025 only after 1 pm today.

MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 results 2025: Official websites

Maharashtra SSC 10th results 2025 can be checked at the official websites of MSBSHSEB mentioned below:

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

How to check and download the Maharashtra Board SSC results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Maharashtra Board SSC results 2025:

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in

On the home page, check for the “View SSC Result” button.

A new login page will appear on your screen.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., first name and mother’s name in the required fields.

Candidates can download and take print of results for future reference.

ALSO READ: CBSE board exam results 2025 out: Unofficial vs official sites to check All the students should note that it is a provisional document and not a final marksheet. The board will share the MSBSHSE 10th SSC results 2025 final scorecard, which students should collect from the respective schools.

Maharashtra SSC 10th results 2025: Previous year's results

A total of 15,60,154 students registered for Maharashtra SSC 10th results 2025 across Maharashtra. Out of these, 15,49,326 students appeared for the board exams.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Maharashtra board results was at 95.81 per cent where girls outperformed boys. Girls pass rate was 97.21 per cent, while boys stood at 94.56 per cent.