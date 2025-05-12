MPHC Class IV recruitment 2025: Apply for 78 positions and others by 13 May

On its official website at mphc.gov.in, the Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has posted the formal notification for the hiring of several Class IV positions. Applications for the positions will be accepted from May 13 until May 28, 2025.

MPHC Class IV recruitment 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website at mphc.gov.in.

2. After this you have to press on the application link provided on the home page.

3. Register yourself.

4. You will have to log in and enter the application form.

5. Now view the application form and after that pay the fees.

6. After this, download the application form and take a printout of it for later use.

MPHC Class IV recruitment 2025: Eligibility

• Recruiting has begun for 69 Class IV (Contingency Paid) positions, 8 Driver positions, and 1 Liftman position, as per the MP High Court Recruitment 2025 recruiting announcement.

• Candidates must have at least an 8th -grade diploma and a 12th-grade diploma to be considered for Class IV (Contingency Paid) positions.

• The minimum educational requirement for Liftman positions is a 10th grade diploma, while the highest requirement is a 12th grade diploma. The candidates must then possess a wireman's licence.

• Candidates must have a minimum of a 10th grade education and a maximum of a 12th grade education to be considered for driver positions. Additionally, candidates need to be licensed drivers. The candidates' minimum and maximum ages have been set at 18 and 35 years old, respectively.

MPHC Class IV recruitment 2025: Fees

Candidates from the unreserved category must pay a fee of Rs 200, while those from the reserved or EWS categories must pay Rs 100.

MPHC Class IV recruitment 2025: Overview

For young people in Madhya Pradesh seeking employment with the government, the MP High Court Recruitment 2025 is a great opportunity. These days, the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur is hiring in large numbers for a number of positions.

The sole way to apply for the position is to fill out the application on the MPHC's official website, mphc.gov.in; no other method will be allowed. Candidates can review the notification's eligibility, age restriction, salary range, and other information.