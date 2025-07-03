CBSE compartment exams 2025: Practical papers to start from July 10

The practical exams for the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment/ supplementary exams will be administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) between July 10 to 15. The exam rules for students and schools to administer the practical exams were published by the board on July 2, on the official website at cbse.gov.in.

The Class 12 compartment examinations will be conducted in a single day on July 15, while the CBSE Class 10 compartment exams will be administered from July 15 to July 22. This session is exclusively for students who have been put in the Repeat in Practical (RP) or Repeat in Both (RB) categories in any subject, according to the official announcement.

CBSE Board Compartment Exams 2025: Important dates • Report to their schools or examination centers with admit card- July 7, 2025 • Class 10, 12 practical supplementary exams dates- From July 10 to July 15, 2025 • Class 12 compartment exams date- July 15, 2025 (single day) • CBSE Class 10 compartment exam dates- July 15 to July 22. CBSE Board Compartment Exams 2025: Practical Exams? • Class 12 Students: Only those who are designated as Repeat in Practical (RP) will show up for the practical exam during the additional timetable. Their prior theoretical marks will be kept and applied going forward.

• Class 10 Students: Both theory and practical exams must be taken by students who are classified as 'Repeat in Theory and Practical' Both (RB). A student will receive pro-rata internal marks depending on their performance in theory on the supplementary exam if they were absent for the Internal assessment during the main exam. There will not be a new internal evaluation. CBSE Compartment Practical Exam 2025: Venue Details Important information regarding the location of the 2025 compartment practical exams has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The location is determined by the type of candidate, according to the recent circular.

The CBSE practical exams for ordinary students will take place in their educational institutions. Private applicants must, however, show up for the practical exam at the same centres as their theory exams. To ensure fairness and transparency, CBSE's Regional Offices will appoint external examiners for the Class 12 practical exams. In the meantime, the relevant exam centers or institutions will choose internal examiners. The circular said, “In case in any examination centre/school, the facility for practical exams in a particular subject(s) is not available, the concerned Regional Office may make necessary arrangements for conducting practical examination in that subject(s) in a nearby examination centre/school".