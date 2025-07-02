UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika final results 2025 out at upsssc.gov.in; check details

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika final results 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final results for the Mukhya Sevika Main Examination 2025. Out of 2,567 advertised posts under Advertisement No. 05-Exam/2022, a total of 2,536 candidates have been selected. The result is available on the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in. Also Read: IGNOU July 2025 re-registration deadline extended till July 15; Apply now The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final results for the Mukhya Sevika Main Examination 2025. Out of 2,567 advertised posts under Advertisement No. 05-Exam/2022, a total of 2,536 candidates have been selected. The result is available on the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.

The exam was conducted in two shifts on September 24, 2023, for recruitment to the Mukhya Sevika positions under the state’s Child Development Services and Nutrition Department. The final merit list was prepared after score normalisation and verification of documents, following a High Court order dated November 13, 2024 (Writ Petition No. 12924/2022 - Anita Singh & Others vs Union of India & Others).

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika final results 2025: Unfilled vacancies Out of the total vacancies, 31 posts remain unfilled due to the absence of qualified candidates in the ‘dwarfism’ (DW) category under the Divyang quota. These positions will be carried forward to future recruitment cycles. Category-wise selection summary Unreserved (UR): 1,027 posts advertised, 1,013 selected

Scheduled Castes (SC): 540 advertised, 534 selected

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 51 advertised and filled

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 693 advertised, 685 selected

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 256 advertised, 253 selected UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika results 2025: Ex-servicemen and sportsperson quotas unfilled Despite reserving 128 posts for ex-servicemen and 51 for outstanding sportspersons, no suitable candidates were found. These posts were filled by other candidates based on merit. Quotas for dependents of deceased war fighters and women with disabilities (blind/low vision and hearing impaired) were successfully filled with 51, 34, and 34 candidates respectively.

Additionally, 124 candidates have been included provisionally in the final list. Their appointments will depend on document verification and any pending decisions by the Commission or courts. The result remains subject to ongoing legal proceedings tied to this recruitment drive. How to check the UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika results 2025? Here are the simple steps to check and download the UPSSSC mukhya sevika results 2025: Go to the UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the link: “Final Result for Mukhya Sevika Main Examination (Advt. No. 05-Exam/2022).”

The PDF containing selected roll numbers will open.

Use Ctrl + F or scroll to find your roll number.

Download or print the PDF for future use. UPSSSC mukhya sevika results 2025: Cut-off marks The Commission has also published an 11-page PDF of selected roll numbers and a separate document listing category-wise cut-off marks. Both are available in the “Confidential” section on the UPSSSC website.