CUET UG results 2025 Tomorrow: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the CUET UG 2025 result date. The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate programs will be declared on July 4, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scores on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The announcement was made via NTA’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter), confirming the release date but not specifying the exact time. The post reads: “CUET (UG)-2025 result will be announced on 4th July 2025.”

CUET UG results 2025: Date

The NTA is scheduled to release the CUET UG results 2025 tomorrow, July 4, 2025.

CUET UG 2025 results: Official websites nta.ac.in

cuet.nta.nic.in How to check CUET UG results 2025? Here are the simple steps to check and download the CUET UG results 2025: Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘CUET UG Result 2025’ link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the new page.

Click on ‘Submit’ to view your results.

Download and save the result page.

Take a printout for future reference. The testing agency has previously clarified that the CUET UG 2025 result will not be subject to re-evaluation or re-checking, and no correspondence regarding the same will be entertained.

Marking scheme Candidates will be awarded 5 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response as part of the negative marking system. What is the validity of CUET UG 2025 results? The CUET UG 2025 scores will be valid only for admissions into undergraduate programs for the academic year 2025–26. CUET UG exam timeline The CUET UG exam was conducted from May 13 to June 3, 2025. A re-test was also held on June 2 and 4 for candidates who had appeared on May 13 and 16. The provisional answer key was made available on June 17, and the objection window remained open until June 20, 2025.