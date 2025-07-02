IGNOU July 2025 re-registration deadline extended till July 15; Apply now

IGNOU 2025 re-registration deadline: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for July 2025 re-registration until July 15, giving students extra time to enrol in both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode programmes.

Originally launched on May 15, 2025, the re-registration window is for existing IGNOU students who are continuing into the next semester or academic year.

This extension aims to ease the process for learners dealing with academic or personal delays, allowing them to re-register without pressure, even if they haven’t appeared for term-end exams or submitted assignments.

Students can re-register via the official portal, i.e., https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. This facility is open to both Indian and international students enrolled in eligible courses.

How to complete IGNOU July 2025 re-registration? Here are the simple steps to check and download the IGNOU July 2025 re-registration: Visit the official website, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Click on “New Registration”.

Enter your mobile number and email ID.

Log in with your username and password.

Select your subjects as per the programme guide.

Use your own debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.

Save or print your confirmation page and payment receipt. Important guidelines for students Students are advised to avoid last-minute submissions to prevent technical issues. Those accessing the portal through cybercafes should carefully verify their course selections and payment details before final submission.