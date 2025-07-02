IGNOU July 2025 re-registration deadline extended till July 15; Apply now

IGNOU July 2025 re-registration Date:IGNOU has extended the deadline for July 2025 re-registration until July 15
How to complete IGNOU July 2025 re-registration?
- Visit the official website, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.
- Click on “New Registration”.
- Enter your mobile number and email ID.
- Log in with your username and password.
- Select your subjects as per the programme guide.
- Use your own debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.
- Save or print your confirmation page and payment receipt.
Important guidelines for students
