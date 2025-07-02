Home / Education / News / IGNOU July 2025 re-registration deadline extended till July 15; Apply now

IGNOU July 2025 re-registration deadline extended till July 15; Apply now

IGNOU has extended the July 2025 re-registration deadline to July 15, allowing students more time to enrol in ODL and online programmes via the official portal

youngsters
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IGNOU 2025 re-registration deadline: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for July 2025 re-registration until July 15, giving students extra time to enrol in both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode programmes.
 
Originally launched on May 15, 2025, the re-registration window is for existing IGNOU students who are continuing into the next semester or academic year.
 
This extension aims to ease the process for learners dealing with academic or personal delays, allowing them to re-register without pressure, even if they haven’t appeared for term-end exams or submitted assignments.
 
Students can re-register via the official portal, i.e., https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. This facility is open to both Indian and international students enrolled in eligible courses.

IGNOU July 2025 re-registration Date: 

IGNOU has extended the deadline for July 2025 re-registration until July 15 

How to complete IGNOU July 2025 re-registration?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the IGNOU July 2025 re-registration:
  • Visit the official website, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on “New Registration”.
  • Enter your mobile number and email ID.
  • Log in with your username and password.
  • Select your subjects as per the programme guide.
  • Use your own debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.
  • Save or print your confirmation page and payment receipt.

Important guidelines for students

Students are advised to avoid last-minute submissions to prevent technical issues. Those accessing the portal through cybercafes should carefully verify their course selections and payment details before final submission. 
 
In case of login problems or OTP-related issues, learners should promptly reach out to their respective Regional Centres for assistance. Additionally, students are requested not to make multiple payments if a delay occurs; it's best to wait for 24 hours and try again. Any excess payments, if made, will be refunded automatically by the system.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PTET results 2025 released for B.A, B.Ed courses at ptetvmoukota2025.in

PSEB syllabus 2025: Class 1 to 12 subject-wise syllabus out at pseb.ac.in

DU to hold special exams for students affected during Op Sindoor: Details

MPSOS June results 2025: Class 10, 12 results released for all schemes

CA Day 2025: History, significance, and importance of ICAI for India

Topics :IGNOUIGNOU admissionsAdmissions

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story