JEECUP Counselling 2025: UP Polytechnic round 1 seat allotment result today

JEECUP 2025: Today, July 3, the JEECUP round 1 seat allocation result 2025 will be released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh. The link to the JEECUP round 1 allocation result is available to candidates online at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official website. To download the UP Polytechnic round 1 seat allocation result, they would need to provide their application number, password, and security pin.

From July 4–6, 2025, those who were given seats through JEECUP counseling can choose the Freeze/Float option and finish paying the fees for round 1. During July 4–7, 2025, until 6 PM, frozen candidates will be able to verify their documents at designated Help Centers. On July 8, 2025, anyone who would like to cancel their accepted seat in the first round of UP Polytechnic counseling can do so.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Important dates • Round 1 JEECUP 2025 seat allotment- July 03, 2025 • 1st Round Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates, and deposit Security + Counseling fee through their Login (online)- July 4 to 6, 2025 • Document Verification at the district Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates)- July 4 - July 7, 2025 (Up to 6 PM) • Withdrawal of seats for round 1- July 08, 2025 • Round 2 choice filling- July 9 to 11, 2025 • Round 2 seat allotment results- July 12, 2025

ALSO READ: CUET UG results 2025: NTA to release results tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in • Round 3 allotment result- July 21, 2025. How to Check UP Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment Result? Step 1: Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, press on the JEECUP 2025 round 1 seat allotment result link Step 3: A login window will displayed on the screen Step 4: Fill in application number, password and security code Step 5: JEECUP seat allotment result will showcased on the screen Step 6: Download the JEECUP allotment letter and save it for later references.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Documents Required • JEECUP admit card • JEECUP rank card 2025 • Qualifying exam mark sheets and certificates • Character certificate • Migration certificate (if applicable) • Reservation certificate (if applicable) • JEECUP counselling allotment letter • Two photographs • Domicile certificate • Two sets of photocopies of the above-mentioned documents. UP Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: What’s next? ALSO READ: ICAI CA results 2025 date and time out: Scores to be released on July 6 The candidate's rank, preferences, category, and seat availability will all play a role in the UP Polytechnic seat allotment. The allocation of selected candidates will be canceled if they do not confirm their admission by the deadline. The authorities will administer JEECUP 2025 counseling in five stages.