CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Check dates, timings, and important guidelines
CBSE is set to conduct the CBSE Board Exams 2025 for classes 10th and 12th. Students should carefully check all the exam dates, timing and other important guidelines to avoid any last-minute hassleSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE class 10, 12 Board exam datesheet 2025 on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Dates and Timings
According to the official website, class 10th and 12th board exams will begin tomorrow, February 15, 2025. The last exam of class 10th will take place on March 10 and for class 12 the last exam will be held on April 4.
CBSE Class 10th datasheet: Class 10th Exam Time : 10:30 Class 10th Exam Date: 15 Feb 2025
| Day and Date
| Subject Name
| Exam Timings
| Saturday, February 15, 2025
| English
| 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
| Thursday, February 20, 2025
| Science
| 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
| Tuesday, February 25, 2025
| Social Science
| 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
| Friday, February 28, 2025
| Hindi
| 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
| Monday, March 10, 2025
| Mathematics Standard
| 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
| Monday, March 10, 2025
| Mathematics Basic
| 10.30 AM - 1.30 AM
CBSE Class 12th datasheet Class 12th Exam Time : 10:30 Class 12th Exam Date: 15 Feb 2025
| Day and Date
| Subject Name
| Exam Timing
| Friday, 21st February 2025
| Physics
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Saturday, 22nd February 2025
| Business Studies
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Monday, 24th February 2025
| Geography
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Thursday, 27th February 2025
| Chemistry
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Saturday, 8th March 2025
| Mathematics
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Saturday, 8th March 2025
| Applied Mathematics
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Tuesday, 11th March 2025
| English Elective
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Tuesday, 11th March 2025
| English Core
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Saturday, 15th March 2025
| Hindi Elective
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Saturday, 15th March 2025
| Hindi Core
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Wednesday, 19th March 2025
| Economics
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Saturday, 22nd March 2025
| Political Science
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Monday, 24th March 2025
| Sanskrit Core
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Tuesday, 25th March 2025
| Biology
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Wednesday, 26th March 2025
| Accountancy
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Thursday, 27th March 2025
| Sociology
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Tuesday, 1st April 2025
| History
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Thursday, 3rd April 2025
| Home Science
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
| Friday, 4th April 2025
| Psychology
| 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
How to download the CBSE 2025 date sheet online?
Here are the simple steps to download the class 10th and 12th CBSE 2025 date sheet
- Firstly, visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in
- On the homepage, check for the 'Examinations' or 'Latest Announcements' section.
- Then click on the 'Date sheet for Class X and XII for Board Examinations' link.
- Depending on your requirements, you can click on the Class 10 or Class 12 option.
- The CBSE exam date sheet 2025 will appear on your screen.
- You can download and take printouts for future reference.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th important guidelines
Check the pointers below to make sure that you don't forget important guidelines while going for the CBSE Board Exams 2025:
- Students must carry their admit card and ID proof. Entry into the exam hall wouldn't be allowed without these documents.
- All stationery items such as pens, pencils, erasers, and geometry boxes should be kept in a transparent pouch.
- Students should only carry a transparent water bottle to stay hydrated during the exam.
- All students are advised to reach the exam centre 30-45 minutes before the exam to avoid last-minute hassle.
- Electronic items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and electronic gadgets, and strictly prohibited.
- The question paper will be shared 15 minutes before the exam to allow students to carefully read it.
- Only Blue and black ink pens are allowed to fill the answer sheet.
- If any student is found in any unfair means or misconduct, he can be disqualified from the exam.
- During the exam, students are advised to remain quiet, focused, and disciplined for a smooth exam process.