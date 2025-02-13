Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Digital channels drive 62% of student enrollments in India: Report

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 12:13 AM IST
In a transformation in the education landscape, 62 per cent of student enrolments are now driven by digital channels, with platforms like Google leading paid enrolments at 10.13 per cent. Enrolment firm Meritto’s Enrolment Index 2025, based on artificial intelligence-driven analysis of 23 million student leads, reveals that digital channels account for 71.78 per cent of student leads, 77.96 per cent of paid applications, and 61.55 per cent of total enrolments, underscoring the dominance of tech-enabled strategies.  
 
First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

