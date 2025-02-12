CBSE board exams 2025: How to overcome exam stress and stay motivated?

Tips to overcome exam stress and stay motivated: On February 15, the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will start the 2025 board exams for classes 10 and 12. With just a month left, students should focus on their studies and stay calm, avoiding unnecessary stress.

It is normal to feel anxious. It does not need to be overwhelming. Anxiety is brought on by the pressure to do well, which might hinder focus and memory during tests. You can control your exam anxiety and achieve your best results if you use the appropriate techniques.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: 7 tips to overcome exam stress & stay motivated

1. Key topics

Concentrate on the syllabus's main chapters and subjects that are given more weight. Spend the rest of your time going over these ideas, emphasizing the parts that need more practice. Focus on rewriting frequently asked questions and key concepts rather than cramming.

2. Study pattern

Also read: CBSE Class 10, 12 exams: What's permitted and what's prohibited at centres Break up your day into study sessions, focusing on a different topic throughout each block. Strike a balance between reviewing more established ideas and learning new ones. To avoid burnout, include brief pauses. After 25 to 30 minutes of using strategies like the Pomodoro method, take a 5-minute break. Take a longer rest after four of these sessions.Also read:

3. Previous papers

To familiarize yourself with the exam format and question patterns, practise previous years' question papers. Time yourself to mimic exam conditions. This practice increases your speed and accuracy while also boosting your confidence.

4. Revision

Avoid beginning whole new subjects at this point unless absolutely required. Rather, go over what you have previously learned again. For important formulas, definitions, and points, make brief summaries, notes, or flashcards. In the days before the test, these can be used as efficient revision tools.

5. Sleep and eat well

Avoid the urge to stay up late studying as tests approach. Sleeping 6 to 7 hours a night is essential for concentration and memory recall. Consume wholesome foods that promote brain function, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Avoid caffeine and drink plenty of water because it can make you feel more anxious.

6. Stay positive

Everyone learns differently and at their own rate, so do not compare yourself to your peers. Trust your preparation and concentrate on your progress. Remind yourself that you are prepared to do well since you have studied hard.

7. Lower stress

Take a deep breath through your nose, hold it for a few seconds, and then gently release it through your mouth. To feel more at ease, repeat for one to two minutes. Picture yourself sitting in the exam room with assurance and responding to questions with ease. This can increase your confidence. Remember, feeling a little anxious is normal—it shows that you care about the outcome. However, it's important not to let it overwhelm you.