CBSE conducted the class 12th physical education paper today, February 17, 2025. The exam started at 10.30 am and the three-hour exam concluded at 1.30 pm. Students across the country appeared for this important exam of their board exam journey in their exam centres. This year, the CBSE is conducting the Class 10 and 12 final exams for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Check dates, timings, and important guidelines Now that the exam has concluded, subject experts and educators are in the process of reviewing the question paper. The paper was well-structured, designed to assess both students' theoretical understanding and practical application abilities. It covered a range of topics, including sports nutrition, physiology, biomechanics, and sports psychology.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam early feedback and analysis

After the exam, some subject experts and educators share their early feedback on the exam. Unlike the last exams, which were well-received, some educators found that this exam was demanding, and required deep analytics skills under pressure. However, a detailed analysis and comprehensive review from teachers will be available soon.

Student and Teacher Reactions on CBSE Class 12th Physical Education papers

Students: Students felt relief after the examination and they shared their detailed insights related to time management and exam preparation strategies.

Teachers: Educators noted that the exam was 'balanced', offering a fair assessment of students' language. The questions in the examination were expected to be syllabus-based, which requires a strong understanding of both theoretical concepts and practical applications.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Internal Assessment Scheme

Check the CBSE 12th Physical Education Internal assessment marking or evaluation scheme on the table below:

