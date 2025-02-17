CBSE 2025 Class 12 Physical Education exam analysis: Check early reaction
Class 12th CBSE Board exam for Physical Education was held today, February 17, 2025. The three-hour exam took place between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm. Here's how students, and teachers reacted after examSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
CBSE conducted the class 12th physical education paper today, February 17, 2025. The exam started at 10.30 am and the three-hour exam concluded at 1.30 pm. Students across the country appeared for this important exam of their board exam journey in their exam centres.
This year, the CBSE is conducting the Class 10 and 12 final exams for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad.
Now that the exam has concluded, subject experts and educators are in the process of reviewing the question paper. The paper was well-structured, designed to assess both students' theoretical understanding and practical application abilities. It covered a range of topics, including sports nutrition, physiology, biomechanics, and sports psychology. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Check dates, timings, and important guidelines
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam early feedback and analysis
After the exam, some subject experts and educators share their early feedback on the exam. Unlike the last exams, which were well-received, some educators found that this exam was demanding, and required deep analytics skills under pressure. However, a detailed analysis and comprehensive review from teachers will be available soon.
Student and Teacher Reactions on CBSE Class 12th Physical Education papers
Students: Students felt relief after the examination and they shared their detailed insights related to time management and exam preparation strategies.
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Internal Assessment Scheme
Check the CBSE 12th Physical Education Internal assessment marking or evaluation scheme on the table below:
| PRACTICAL
| (Max. Marks 30)
| Physical Fitness Test: SAI Khelo India Test, Brockport Physical Fitness Test (BPFT)*
| 6 Marks
| Proficiency in Games and Sports (Skill of any one IOA recognized Sport/Game of Choice)**
| 7 Marks
| Yogic Practices
| 7 Marks
| Record File ***
| 5 Marks
| Viva Voce (Health/ Games & Sports/ Yoga)
| 5 Marks