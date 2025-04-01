CBSE releases new syllabus for Class 10, 12: All about the fresh course

In order to improve the educational experience for students in Classes 9 to 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released its new syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year.

According to the most recent CBSE announcement, schools are required to implement new subject frameworks, teaching strategies, and evaluation procedures that are meant to make learning more interesting and useful. Lets examine the main changes and their implications for both teachers and students.

CBSE releases new syllabus 2025: Two board exams for class 10th

Class 10 students will have the option to take two board exams every year beginning with the 2025–2026 school year: one in February and one in April. Within the same academic year, this program seeks to provide students another opportunity to raise their grades.

It is crucial to remember that this policy is still in the draft stage and that the final version has not yet been approved. The 2026 exams will start on February 17 and the Class 12 board exams will still be held once a year.

Revised grading system for classes 10 and 12

For the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, CBSE is switching to a 9-point scoring scheme. One grade slot will be given to every 1/8th of the passed students. Exam scores will be more accurately translated into grades under this method, providing a more comprehensive evaluation of students' performance. This seeks to give a more accurate representation of students' knowledge and abilities and replaces the old five-point grading system.

CBSE new syllabus 2025: Passing criteria for Class 10

Students must receive at least 33% in each topic in order to pass the Class 10 board exams. If a student passes a skill-based or optional language course but fails a core subject like social science, science, math or a language paper, the failed subject might be replaced with the passed language or skill for the purpose of calculating the outcome.

If a student passes a skill-based subject but fails mathematics, for instance, the grades from the skill-based subject will take the place of the mathematics grades.

CBSE new syllabus 2025: Introduction of skill based subjects in Class 10

By adding courses like Computer Applications (Code 165), Information Technology (Code 402), and Artificial Intelligence (Code 417) for Class 10 students, CBSE is putting more of a focus on skill-based education. In addition, during Classes 9 and 10, students must select one of two languages: Hindi or English.

2025 CBSE new syllabus: New skills for class 12

• Land Transportation Associate

• Physical Activity Trainer

• Design Thinking and Innovation

• Electronics and Hardware

The purpose of these additions is to equip students with practical skills relevant to multiple industries.

CBSE 2025: Use of calculators

According to information from a CBSE conference, the organization would allow the use of simple, non-programmable calculators for Class 12 Accountancy board exams beginning in the 2025–2026 academic year in an effort to help students manage complicated financial calculations.

CBSE 2025 new syllabus: New Teaching methods

In its recent notification to the heads of all affiliated schools, CBSE states that the board is advocating for a change in the way children learn by encouraging inquiry-based and hands-on learning. Now, schools need to implement:

• Through project-based learning, students will tackle actual issues rather than only reading about them.

• Students will be encouraged to ask questions and investigate answers in an inquiry-driven learning environment rather than memorize information.

• Tech-enabled learning: Online platforms, digital materials, and AI technologies will all play a larger role in classroom instruction.

• Collaborative lesson planning: Teachers will adapt their approaches on the fly to accommodate students' changing demands.

• The objective is to shift the emphasis from memorization to comprehension, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

CBSE syllabus 2025: New Assessment

CBSE is updating the way that students are evaluated. Exams will now concentrate more on actual comprehension and application of knowledge rather than only testing memory. By giving learning greater purpose, this modification seeks to better prepare students for post-secondary education and professions. Schools will create tests that measure:

• Critical thinking

• Practical application of knowledge

• Analytical skills

• Conceptual clarity.

CBSE syllabus 2025: Evaluating new syllabus

The academic website of CBSE now has the comprehensive syllabi for Classes 9 to 12. It is recommended that educators, parents, and students read these materials to become acquainted with the recent frameworks for assessment and curriculum.

These modifications demonstrate CBSE's dedication to developing a more thorough and skill-focused educational program that will better prepare students for their future academic and professional pursuits.