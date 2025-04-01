SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 out at sbi.co.in; Check steps to download

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) released the admit card for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) mains exam 2025 on April 1. Candidates can download the main admit card through the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk mains exam is scheduled to take place on April 10 and 12. Candidates need to use their login credentials like application number and password or roll number and birth date to download the admit card.

ALSO READ: IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 out at ibps.in. Here's how to check result The admit card contains all the important information about the candidates like name, roll number, exam centre address, date and time, reporting time, and exam instructions. Candidates must bring the admit card and a photo ID to the exam centre.

How to download the SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SBI Clerk Mains admit card:

Visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, check for the call letter link.

Enter login details and click submit.

The admit card will appear on your screen.

Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Details

The SBI Clerk recruitment aims to fill a total of 14,191 junior associate positions, which include 13,735 regular positions and 456 backlog positions.

The exam is scheduled to be held from April 10 to April 12, 2025. The 2-hour and 40-minute examination consists of 190 questions for a total of 200 marks. The test includes sections on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam: Marking Scheme

The SBI Clerk Mains exam will also have a negative marking system which will be in place for the Objective Tests. For each incorrect answer, 1/4th of the marks assigned to the question will be deducted.

Candidates need to meet the minimum aggregate score which has 5% relaxation for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, XS, and DXS candidates. There is no minimum qualifying marks for individual sections, and section-wise scores will not be maintained.