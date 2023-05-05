CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website



Applicants who have shown up for CBSE Class 10, and 12 board exams in the nation and abroad can check their outcomes on different platforms like sites, mobile applications and furthermore through SMS. In addition to cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, the CBSE's official websites are cbseresults.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, respectively. The Board has not yet announced the date and time of the CBSE 10th Result 2023. All candidates who participated in the exam will be able to access the announcement date and time on the CBSE website.

Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board exams 2023 began on February 14, 2023. On March 21, 2023, the board exam for Class 10 and the exam for Class 12 both came to an end. There were a total of 38,83,710 students eligible to take the exams this year, with 21,86,940 students in Class 10 and 16,96,770 students in Class 12.





CBSE Results 2023: Steps to check



• Click on the link for Class X/Class XII results at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can only check their results online on the day of the results. Later, schools will receive marks sheets and certificates. DigiLocker will provide digital copies of these documents. The process to checking your score on the website are listed below in 3 easy steps: