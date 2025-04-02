NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 released at sdmis.nios.ac.in for class 10, 12 exams

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall ticket for the April-May 2025 theory exams. Students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 exams can download their NIOS hall ticket 2025 from the official website, i.e., sdmis.nios.ac.in.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board 10, 12 result dates 2025: When and where to check? and more All the students must carry their admit cards on all exam days as examination hall entry will not be permitted without the hall ticket. The NIOS exams will take place from April 9 to May 19, 2025. The results are expected by the end of June 2025.

How to download NIOS hall ticket 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download their NIOS admit card:

Visit the official NIOS website, i.e., sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket

On the hall ticket page, enter your enrolment number.

Select Hall Ticket for Theory Examination.

Click on Submit.

Students can download and take printouts of the NIOS hall ticket for future reference.

ALSO READ: UP Board result 2025: When and where to check class 10th, 12th results? It should be noted that students will be able to download the NIOS admit card 2025 only if they have paid the exam fee for the April/May 2025 public exam and their photograph is available with NIOS. In case the NIOS hall ticket 2025 is not generated, contact the Regional Centre immediately.

What are the details mentioned on the NIOS Hall Ticket 2025?

The admit card will contain the following details:

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Exam Centre Address

NIOS Exam Dates (April 2025)

Instructions for Students

Documents Required on Exam Day

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: What are the documents candidates need to carry to their examination centre?

Here are the documents candidates need to carry to the exam centre: