NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 released at sdmis.nios.ac.in for class 10, 12 exams
The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the Class 10 and 12 hall tickets for the April-May 2025 examination. Here are the simple steps to download the NIOS hall ticket 2025Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall ticket for the April-May 2025 theory exams. Students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 exams can download their NIOS hall ticket 2025 from the official website, i.e., sdmis.nios.ac.in.
All the students must carry their admit cards on all exam days as examination hall entry will not be permitted without the hall ticket. The NIOS exams will take place from April 9 to May 19, 2025. The results are expected by the end of June 2025.
How to download NIOS hall ticket 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download their NIOS admit card:
- Visit the official NIOS website, i.e., sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket
- On the hall ticket page, enter your enrolment number.
- Select Hall Ticket for Theory Examination.
- Click on Submit.
- Students can download and take printouts of the NIOS hall ticket for future reference.
It should be noted that students will be able to download the NIOS admit card 2025 only if they have paid the exam fee for the April/May 2025 public exam and their photograph is available with NIOS. In case the NIOS hall ticket 2025 is not generated, contact the Regional Centre immediately.
What are the details mentioned on the NIOS Hall Ticket 2025?
The admit card will contain the following details:
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number
- Father’s Name
- Mother’s Name
- Exam Centre Address
- NIOS Exam Dates (April 2025)
- Instructions for Students
- Documents Required on Exam Day
NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: What are the documents candidates need to carry to their examination centre?
Here are the documents candidates need to carry to the exam centre:
- NIOS Identity Card issued by the National Institute of Open Schooling
- NIOS Hall Ticket 2025
- Aadhaar Card or any other valid ID proof