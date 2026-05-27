Centre plans to extend literacy, numeracy programme till Class 5

The education ministry has proposed extending the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat Mission — the Centre’s foundational literacy and numeracy programme currently targeted at children up to Class 3 — to Class 5, according to people aware of the development.

The ministry is awaiting Cabinet approval for the proposal. “The PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan Result 2024 put the literacy and numeracy figures at around 60 per cent, so we want to scale that up for children who may have missed out in junior classes,” a senior official said.

The proposed expansion would mark a shift from the mission’s original design by extending support to older students who may not have acquired foundational competencies in the early years of schooling.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has finalised the proposal after taking into account that several students may not have attained foundational learning competencies by Class 3, creating a need to extend support further, the people said.