Home / Education / News / Board exam results 2025: Check state-wise board exam results

Board exam results 2025: Check state-wise board exam results

Boards across the country have started announcing Class 10th and 12th results for the exams held earlier in 2025. Here's all you need to know about board exam results

Exam results, results
Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 3:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Today Board Result 2025: Board exams are held across the country at both national and state levels. The national-level boards include the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). 
International boards also functioning in India are Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) and the International Baccalaureate (IB).
 
All national and state boards have started announcing the Class 10th and 12th results through the official websites. Bihar Board has already announced the Class 10th and 12th results 2025. Over 28 state boards conduct 10th and 12th board exams annually. 

Board Result 2025: Check 10 and 12th Board Result According to Statewise

 
Board Tentative Class 10th Result Dates Tentative Class 12th Result Dates
Andhra Pradesh Ap Board Result April 22, 2025 April 12, 2025
Assam Board Result April 20, 2025 May 9, 2025
Bihar Board Bseb Result March 29, 2025 (Announced) March 25, 2025 (Announced)
Cbse Board Result May 13, 2025 May 13, 2025
Cgbse Result May 9, 2025 May 9, 2025
Goa Board Result May 15, 2025 March 27, 2025 (Announced)
Gujarat Board Result May 11, 2025 May 9, 2025
Hbse Haryana Board Result May 12, 2025 April 30, 2025
Hpbose Hp Board Result May 7, 2025 April 29, 2025
Cisce Result May 6, 2025 May 6, 2025
Jkbose Result June 13, 2025 June 6, 2025
Jac Board Result April 19, 2025 April 30, 2025
Karnataka Board Result May 9, 2025 April 10, 2025
Kerala Board Result May 8, 2025 May 9, 2025
Maharashtra Board Result May 27, 2025 May 21, 2025
Manipur Board Result May 27, 2025 May 13, 2025
Mbse Mizoram Board Result May 14, 2025 May 21, 2025
MBOSE Meghalaya Board Result May 24, 2025 May 8, 2025
Mpbse Mp Board Result April 24, 2025 April 24, 2025
Nbse Nagaland Board Result April 26, 2025 April 26, 2025
Odisha Board Result May 26, 2025 May 26, 2025
Punjab Pseb Result April 18, 2025 April 30, 2025
Rajasthan Board Result May 29, 2025 May 20, 2025
Tamilnadu Board Tn Result May 10, 2025 May 6, 2025
Telangana Board Ts Result April 30, 2025 April 24, 2025
Tripura Tbse Result May 24, 2025 May 24, 2025
Upmsp Up Board Result April 20, 2025 April 20, 2025
Ubse Uttarakhand Board Result April 30, 2025 April 30, 2025
West Bengal Board Result May 2, 2025 May 8, 2025

How to check Board results in India 2025 online?

The central and state boards have started releasing the board results in 2025 on their official website or their respective result portal. Students can access their Class 10, 12 board exam results by entering their hall ticket number in the result link provided on the sites. 
 
Here are the steps to download the board result mark sheet:
  • Visit the official website of the board
  • On the home page, click on the result link or the result portal link
  • Enter the hall ticket number/ registration number in the result link
  • Candidates need to log in to download the result
  • The results will be displayed on your screen.
  • Students can download and take the pdf for further reference.

Details on Board Exam Marksheet

While downloading the PDF copy, candidates need to cross-check the following details:
  • Candidate Name
  • Registration number/ roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam details
  • Subject Wise marks secured
  • Minimum marks required
  • Total marks
  • rank/ grade secured
  • Percentage
  • Qualifying status
 
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 released at sdmis.nios.ac.in for class 10, 12 exams

Plaksha University launches Binny Bansal Institute for AI, robotics

UP Board result 2025: When and where to check class 10th, 12th results?

CBSE releases new syllabus for Class 10, 12: All about the fresh course

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 out at sbi.co.in; Check steps to download

Topics :board examsCBSE exameducation

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story