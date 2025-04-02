Board exam results 2025: Check state-wise board exam results

Today Board Result 2025: Board exams are held across the country at both national and state levels. The national-level boards include the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).
International boards also functioning in India are Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) and the International Baccalaureate (IB).
All national and state boards have started announcing the Class 10th and 12th results through the official websites. Bihar Board has already announced the Class 10th and 12th results 2025. Over 28 state boards conduct 10th and 12th board exams annually.
Board Result 2025: Check 10 and 12th Board Result According to Statewise
|Board
|Tentative Class 10th Result Dates
|Tentative Class 12th Result Dates
|Andhra Pradesh Ap Board Result
|April 22, 2025
|April 12, 2025
|Assam Board Result
|April 20, 2025
|May 9, 2025
|Bihar Board Bseb Result
|March 29, 2025 (Announced)
|March 25, 2025 (Announced)
|Cbse Board Result
|May 13, 2025
|May 13, 2025
|Cgbse Result
|May 9, 2025
|May 9, 2025
|Goa Board Result
|May 15, 2025
|March 27, 2025 (Announced)
|Gujarat Board Result
|May 11, 2025
|May 9, 2025
|Hbse Haryana Board Result
|May 12, 2025
|April 30, 2025
|Hpbose Hp Board Result
|May 7, 2025
|April 29, 2025
|Cisce Result
|May 6, 2025
|May 6, 2025
|Jkbose Result
|June 13, 2025
|June 6, 2025
|Jac Board Result
|April 19, 2025
|April 30, 2025
|Karnataka Board Result
|May 9, 2025
|April 10, 2025
|Kerala Board Result
|May 8, 2025
|May 9, 2025
|Maharashtra Board Result
|May 27, 2025
|May 21, 2025
|Manipur Board Result
|May 27, 2025
|May 13, 2025
|Mbse Mizoram Board Result
|May 14, 2025
|May 21, 2025
|MBOSE Meghalaya Board Result
|May 24, 2025
|May 8, 2025
|Mpbse Mp Board Result
|April 24, 2025
|April 24, 2025
|Nbse Nagaland Board Result
|April 26, 2025
|April 26, 2025
|Odisha Board Result
|May 26, 2025
|May 26, 2025
|Punjab Pseb Result
|April 18, 2025
|April 30, 2025
|Rajasthan Board Result
|May 29, 2025
|May 20, 2025
|Tamilnadu Board Tn Result
|May 10, 2025
|May 6, 2025
|Telangana Board Ts Result
|April 30, 2025
|April 24, 2025
|Tripura Tbse Result
|May 24, 2025
|May 24, 2025
|Upmsp Up Board Result
|April 20, 2025
|April 20, 2025
|Ubse Uttarakhand Board Result
|April 30, 2025
|April 30, 2025
|West Bengal Board Result
|May 2, 2025
|May 8, 2025
How to check Board results in India 2025 online?
The central and state boards have started releasing the board results in 2025 on their official website or their respective result portal. Students can access their Class 10, 12 board exam results by entering their hall ticket number in the result link provided on the sites.
Here are the steps to download the board result mark sheet:
- Visit the official website of the board
- On the home page, click on the result link or the result portal link
- Enter the hall ticket number/ registration number in the result link
- Candidates need to log in to download the result
- The results will be displayed on your screen.
- Students can download and take the pdf for further reference.
Details on Board Exam Marksheet
While downloading the PDF copy, candidates need to cross-check the following details:
- Candidate Name
- Registration number/ roll number
- Name of exam
- Exam details
- Subject Wise marks secured
- Minimum marks required
- Total marks
- rank/ grade secured
- Percentage
- Qualifying status