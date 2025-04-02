Board exam results 2025: Check state-wise board exam results

Today Board Result 2025: Board exams are held across the country at both national and state levels. The national-level boards include the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

International boards also functioning in India are Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) and the International Baccalaureate (IB).

All national and state boards have started announcing the Class 10th and 12th results through the official websites. Bihar Board has already announced the Class 10th and 12th results 2025. Over 28 state boards conduct 10th and 12th board exams annually.

Board Result 2025: Check 10 and 12th Board Result According to Statewise

Board Tentative Class 10th Result Dates Tentative Class 12th Result Dates Andhra Pradesh Ap Board Result April 22, 2025 April 12, 2025 Assam Board Result April 20, 2025 May 9, 2025 Bihar Board Bseb Result March 29, 2025 (Announced) March 25, 2025 (Announced) Cbse Board Result May 13, 2025 May 13, 2025 Cgbse Result May 9, 2025 May 9, 2025 Goa Board Result May 15, 2025 March 27, 2025 (Announced) Gujarat Board Result May 11, 2025 May 9, 2025 Hbse Haryana Board Result May 12, 2025 April 30, 2025 Hpbose Hp Board Result May 7, 2025 April 29, 2025 Cisce Result May 6, 2025 May 6, 2025 Jkbose Result June 13, 2025 June 6, 2025 Jac Board Result April 19, 2025 April 30, 2025 Karnataka Board Result May 9, 2025 April 10, 2025 Kerala Board Result May 8, 2025 May 9, 2025 Maharashtra Board Result May 27, 2025 May 21, 2025 Manipur Board Result May 27, 2025 May 13, 2025 Mbse Mizoram Board Result May 14, 2025 May 21, 2025 MBOSE Meghalaya Board Result May 24, 2025 May 8, 2025 Mpbse Mp Board Result April 24, 2025 April 24, 2025 Nbse Nagaland Board Result April 26, 2025 April 26, 2025 Odisha Board Result May 26, 2025 May 26, 2025 Punjab Pseb Result April 18, 2025 April 30, 2025 Rajasthan Board Result May 29, 2025 May 20, 2025 Tamilnadu Board Tn Result May 10, 2025 May 6, 2025 Telangana Board Ts Result April 30, 2025 April 24, 2025 Tripura Tbse Result May 24, 2025 May 24, 2025 Upmsp Up Board Result April 20, 2025 April 20, 2025 Ubse Uttarakhand Board Result April 30, 2025 April 30, 2025 West Bengal Board Result May 2, 2025 May 8, 2025 How to check Board results in India 2025 online? The central and state boards have started releasing the board results in 2025 on their official website or their respective result portal. Students can access their Class 10, 12 board exam results by entering their hall ticket number in the result link provided on the sites.

Here are the steps to download the board result mark sheet:

Visit the official website of the board

On the home page, click on the result link or the result portal link

Enter the hall ticket number/ registration number in the result link

Candidates need to log in to download the result

The results will be displayed on your screen.

Students can download and take the pdf for further reference.

Details on Board Exam Marksheet

While downloading the PDF copy, candidates need to cross-check the following details: