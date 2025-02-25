CBSE Class 10th Social Science Question Paper Analysis 2025: The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2025 was held today, February 25. The exam took place from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Students should have reached the examination centre by 10.30 pm as late entry is not permitted. Along with admit card and school identity card, students must carry their stationery items i.e., Transparent Pouch, Geometry/Pencil Box, Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ball Point/Gel Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Eraser, Analogue Watch, Transparent Water Bottle, Metro Card, Bus Pass, Money to the exam centre.

The 100-mark paper is divided into two parts, the first theory part contains 80 marks, while the remaining part comes from internal assessment.

CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2025: Important facts

Exam Name CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2025 Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.nic.in Subject Social Science Exam Date February 25, 2025 Exam Timings 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM Types of Questions MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions Total Marks 80 Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Check dates, timings, and important guidelines

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper 2025 Review : Exam Structure and Weightage

The total marks for the Social Science examination are 100; 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for the internal assessment. The theory paper is divided into the following sections:

Section Type Number of Questions Marks per Question Total Marks A MCQs 20 1 20 B SA-I 4 2 8 C SA-II 5 3 15 D LA 4 5 20 E CB 3 4 12 F Map 1 5 5 Internal Assessment - - - 20 CBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025: Students reactions Many students found the Social Science paper to be straightforward, especially those who thoroughly revised the NCERT textbook and practiced previous years' question papers. The case-based and assertion-reasoning questions needed logical thinking and a deeper understanding of concepts. The map-based questions were simple, as some students mentioned. However, some stated that they struggled with time management, especially with long-answer questions that required detailed explanations.

CBSE 10th Social Science Question paper analysis 2025: What teachers and exam experts said?