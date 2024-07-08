CUET UG 2024: Answer key released by NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) answer key. Applicants can download the CUET UG 2024 answer key from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Students will be able to identify incorrect responses and receive an estimated score from the answer key. The CUET UG 2024 answer key objection window is open on the NTA official site. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp CUET UG 2024: Steps to download Students can follow the given below steps to download the CUET UG answer key 2024: Go to the official CUET website.

Press on the link for “CUET UG 2024 Answer Key.”

Fill in your roll number and date of birth in the needed fields.

Press the “Login” button.

The NTA CUET 2024 answer key will be showcased as a PDF on the screen.

Download the answer key and calculate the scores.

CUET UG 2024: Important dates

CUET UG 2024 result is anticipated to be announced by July 10 as per the report by The Indian Express. Once the answer key is announced, NTA will address student objections and finalise the results.

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 provisional answer key and dates for the re-examination have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

If the complaints were genuine, as stated in the official notification, the CUET UG 2024 retest will be held from July 15 to July 19. Applicants can bring up objections against the provisional answer key until July 9, 5 PM, with a non-refundable expense of Rs 200 for every question.

The final answer key, which has been checked by subject experts, will be used by NTA to announce the CUET UG results. The CUET entrance exams for the undergrad level were conducted from May 15 to 29.

CUET UG: Fee

Using their registration number and password, students who have taken the exam can challenge their answers in the CUET answer key 2024 objection window. The CUET 2024 answer key objection charge is Rs 200. You can pay the objection fee for the CUET UG 2024 answer key using a debit card, a credit card, net banking, or Paytm.

CUET UG 2024: Marking pattern

For every right answer, applicants will be given five marks and for a wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. In the meantime, the unanswered or marked for review questions will not be marked zero.

Candidates will receive five marks for answering a question correctly if more than one option or all options are found to be correct. On the other hand, candidates who attempted the question will only receive the full 5 marks if all of the options were incorrect or the question was dropped.

What is CUET UG?

The Common University Entrance Test, also referred to as CUET UG, is a national entrance exam administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to UG courses offered by participating institutions. The CUET exam was introduced in 2022 and is a major UG entrance exam that gives candidates a common platform for applying to top colleges and universities in India for UG programs.

Over 500 Indian and international cities host the annual test. The test is conducted in a computer-based mode. Depending on the number of registered candidates, the CUET exam is held in multiple phases.