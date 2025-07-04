Home / Education / News / CUET UG results 2025 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

CUET UG results 2025 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

The NTA has released the CUET UG results 2025 today at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can access their results using their login credentials

Results, Exam results
CUET UG 2025 results out
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CUET UG results 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 results today, July 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their individual scorecards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
 
Following the release of the CUET UG 2025 results, the NTA has forwarded the scores of all candidates to the participating universities. These institutions will now announce their counselling schedules, admission criteria, and merit lists based on CUET UG scores along with other eligibility parameters defined by each university.

How to check CUET UG results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CUET UG results 2025
  • Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2025 scorecard link
  • Enter your application number and password
  • Your CUET UG 2025 result will appear on the screen
  • Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference
 
Please note: The CUET UG result has been prepared based on the final answer keys, and no further grievances regarding the answer keys will be entertained.

CUET UG 2025: Key Institutions Accepting CUET Scores

Here are some of the government institutions accepting CUET UG 2025 scores:
  • Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous), Assam
  • Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI)
  • Govt. College for Women, Parade Ground, Jammu
  • Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
  • Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM)

CUET UG 2025: Conducted in 13 Languages

The CUET UG 2025 examination was held in the following 13 Indian languages:
 
English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu 

CUET UG 2025: Direct link

To check CUET UG results 2025, click here

CUET UG results release dates over the years 

  • 2025: July 4
  • 2024: July 28
  • 2023: July 15
  • 2022: September 15
 

 

CUET UG 2025 Result: List of Central Universities in India

S.No University Name
1 Aligarh Muslim University
2 Assam University
3 Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
4 Banaras Hindu University
5 Central University of Andhra Pradesh
6 Central University of South Bihar
7 Central University of Gujarat
8 Central University of Haryana
9 Central University of Himachal Pradesh
10 Central University of Jammu
11 Central University of Jharkhand
12 Central University of Karnataka
13 Central University of Kashmir
14 Central University of Kerala
15 Central University of Odisha
16 Central University of Punjab
17 Central University of Rajasthan
18 Central University of Tamil Nadu
19 Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
20 Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
21 Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
22 Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
23 Jamia Millia Islamia
24 Jawaharlal Nehru University
25 Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
26 Manipur University
27 Maulana Azad National Urdu University
28 Mizoram University
29 Nagaland University
30 North Eastern Hill University
31 Pondicherry University
32 Rajiv Gandhi University
33 Sikkim University
34 Tezpur University
35 The English and Foreign Languages University
36 Tripura University
37 University of Allahabad
38 University of Delhi
39 University of Hyderabad
40 Visva Bharati University
41 Mahatma Gandhi Central University
42 Central Sanskrit University, Delhi
43 Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
44 National Sanskrit University
45 Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
46 Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University

Let me know if you want this in PDF, Excel, or a searchable table format.

How many candidates secured 100 percentile in at least one subject?

A total of 2,679 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile in one of their chosen subjects.
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar guv defends appointment of principals in Patna University colleges

CBSE compartment exams 2025: Practical papers to start from July 10

JEECUP Counselling 2025: UP Polytechnic round 1 seat allotment result today

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika final results 2025 out at upsssc.gov.in; check details

IGNOU July 2025 re-registration deadline extended till July 15; Apply now

Topics :exam resultsNational Testing AgencyUniversity

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story