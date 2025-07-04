CUET UG results 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 results today, July 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their individual scorecards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Following the release of the CUET UG 2025 results, the NTA has forwarded the scores of all candidates to the participating universities. These institutions will now announce their counselling schedules, admission criteria, and merit lists based on CUET UG scores along with other eligibility parameters defined by each university.

How to check CUET UG results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CUET UG results 2025

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2025 scorecard link

Enter your application number and password

Your CUET UG 2025 result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Please note: The CUET UG result has been prepared based on the final answer keys, and no further grievances regarding the answer keys will be entertained.

CUET UG 2025: Key Institutions Accepting CUET Scores

Here are some of the government institutions accepting CUET UG 2025 scores:

Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous), Assam

Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI)

Govt. College for Women, Parade Ground, Jammu

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM)

CUET UG 2025: Conducted in 13 Languages

The CUET UG 2025 examination was held in the following 13 Indian languages:

The CUET UG 2025 examination was held in the following 13 Indian languages:

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu

CUET UG results release dates over the years

2025: July 4

2024: July 28

2023: July 15

2022: September 15

CUET UG 2025 Result: List of Central Universities in India S.No University Name 1 Aligarh Muslim University 2 Assam University 3 Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 4 Banaras Hindu University 5 Central University of Andhra Pradesh 6 Central University of South Bihar 7 Central University of Gujarat 8 Central University of Haryana 9 Central University of Himachal Pradesh 10 Central University of Jammu 11 Central University of Jharkhand 12 Central University of Karnataka 13 Central University of Kashmir 14 Central University of Kerala 15 Central University of Odisha 16 Central University of Punjab 17 Central University of Rajasthan 18 Central University of Tamil Nadu 19 Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya 20 Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya 21 Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University 22 Indira Gandhi National Tribal University 23 Jamia Millia Islamia 24 Jawaharlal Nehru University 25 Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya 26 Manipur University 27 Maulana Azad National Urdu University 28 Mizoram University 29 Nagaland University 30 North Eastern Hill University 31 Pondicherry University 32 Rajiv Gandhi University 33 Sikkim University 34 Tezpur University 35 The English and Foreign Languages University 36 Tripura University 37 University of Allahabad 38 University of Delhi 39 University of Hyderabad 40 Visva Bharati University 41 Mahatma Gandhi Central University 42 Central Sanskrit University, Delhi 43 Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University 44 National Sanskrit University 45 Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh 46 Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University