How to check CUET UG results 2025?
- Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2025 scorecard link
- Enter your application number and password
- Your CUET UG 2025 result will appear on the screen
- Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference
CUET UG 2025: Key Institutions Accepting CUET Scores
- Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous), Assam
- Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI)
- Govt. College for Women, Parade Ground, Jammu
- Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
- Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM)
CUET UG 2025: Conducted in 13 Languages
CUET UG 2025: Direct linkTo check CUET UG results 2025, click here
CUET UG results release dates over the years
- 2025: July 4
- 2024: July 28
- 2023: July 15
- 2022: September 15
CUET UG 2025 Result: List of Central Universities in India
|S.No
|University Name
|1
|Aligarh Muslim University
|2
|Assam University
|3
|Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|4
|Banaras Hindu University
|5
|Central University of Andhra Pradesh
|6
|Central University of South Bihar
|7
|Central University of Gujarat
|8
|Central University of Haryana
|9
|Central University of Himachal Pradesh
|10
|Central University of Jammu
|11
|Central University of Jharkhand
|12
|Central University of Karnataka
|13
|Central University of Kashmir
|14
|Central University of Kerala
|15
|Central University of Odisha
|16
|Central University of Punjab
|17
|Central University of Rajasthan
|18
|Central University of Tamil Nadu
|19
|Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
|20
|Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
|21
|Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
|22
|Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
|23
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|24
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|25
|Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
|26
|Manipur University
|27
|Maulana Azad National Urdu University
|28
|Mizoram University
|29
|Nagaland University
|30
|North Eastern Hill University
|31
|Pondicherry University
|32
|Rajiv Gandhi University
|33
|Sikkim University
|34
|Tezpur University
|35
|The English and Foreign Languages University
|36
|Tripura University
|37
|University of Allahabad
|38
|University of Delhi
|39
|University of Hyderabad
|40
|Visva Bharati University
|41
|Mahatma Gandhi Central University
|42
|Central Sanskrit University, Delhi
|43
|Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
|44
|National Sanskrit University
|45
|Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
|46
|Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University
Let me know if you want this in PDF, Excel, or a searchable table format.
How many candidates secured 100 percentile in at least one subject?
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app