Bihar guv defends appointment of principals in Patna University colleges

According to a notification by the varsity registrar, the appointments of new principals were made on the recommendation of the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC)

The process was conducted under the supervision of a three-member committee, which included the university's vice chancellor and a representative from the chancellor's office. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
In an unprecedented move, five colleges of Patna University got their principals through draw of lots with Bihar Governor and varsity chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan defending the move on Thursday saying, "we have adopted a system in which a principal's appointment is not guided by personal likes and dislikes".

According to a notification by the varsity registrar, the appointments of new principals were made on the recommendation of the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC).

Those appointed as principals on Wednesday in the constituent colleges of the university are Nagendra Prasad Verma (Magadh Mahila College), Anil Kumar (Patna College), Alka (Patna Science College), Suheli Mehta (Vanijya Mahavidyalaya) and Yogendra Kumar Verma (Patna Law College).

"We have adopted a system in which a principal's appointment is not guided by personal likes and dislikes... ," Governor Khan told reporters. 

Sources at the Raj Bhavan confirmed that the governor-cum-chancellor directed the use of a lottery system in response to previous complaints of irregularities in principal postings at various universities.

The process was conducted under the supervision of a three-member committee, which included the university's vice chancellor and a representative from the chancellor's office.

However, political parties objected the move.

"How can a professor of home science or humanities run specialised colleges for science and commerce? This defeats the purpose of providing quality education in institutions of higher learning. It clearly shows that quality education is not a priority for the state government," CPI(M) legislator Ajay Kumar told PTI.

Defending the move, senior JD(U) leader and party MLC Neeraj Kumar told PTI, "The issue should not be politicised at all. The decision has been taken by the chancellor of universities and the state government has no role in it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

