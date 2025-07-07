TS ICET results 2025 Out: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially declared the TS ICET Result 2025 today, July 7. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can now check their results and download their rank cards from the official website — icet.tsche.ac.in.

In addition to the results, the final answer key for TS ICET 2025 has also been released.

TS ICET 2025: Exam overview

Credentials required to check TS ICET results 2025 To download the TS ICET 2025 scorecard, candidates must enter the following details: The TS ICET 2025 exam was held on June 8 and 9, in two shifts per day. Earlier, the council had published the provisional answer key, question papers, and response sheets. Candidates were allowed to submit objections from June 22 to 26, by paying ₹500 per question. The amount will be refunded for objections found valid.

ICET Hall Ticket Number

Registration Number

Date of Birth How to download TS ICET 2025 results? Follow these steps to check your score and download your scorecard: Go to icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the “TS ICET 2025 Result” link on the homepage

Enter your ICET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth

Submit the details to view your result

Download and print the rank card for counselling and admission purposes What’s next: Counselling for MBA/MCA admissions Now that the results are out, TSCHE will soon begin the TS ICET 2025 counselling process for admission into MBA and MCA courses across Telangana.