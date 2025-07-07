Home / Education / News / TS ICET results 2025 out at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to check scores

TS ICET results 2025 out at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to check scores

The TS ICET 2025 rank cards are now available. Candidates can visit the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, to check and download their scorecards

Exam results, results
TS ICET 2025 results out
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TS ICET results 2025 Out: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially declared the TS ICET Result 2025 today, July 7. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can now check their results and download their rank cards from the official website — icet.tsche.ac.in.
 
In addition to the results, the final answer key for TS ICET 2025 has also been released.

TS ICET 2025: Exam overview

The TS ICET 2025 exam was held on June 8 and 9, in two shifts per day. Earlier, the council had published the provisional answer key, question papers, and response sheets. Candidates were allowed to submit objections from June 22 to 26, by paying ₹500 per question. The amount will be refunded for objections found valid. 

Credentials required to check TS ICET results 2025

To download the TS ICET 2025 scorecard, candidates must enter the following details:
  • ICET Hall Ticket Number
  • Registration Number
  • Date of Birth

How to download TS ICET 2025 results?

Follow these steps to check your score and download your scorecard:
  • Go to icet.tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the “TS ICET 2025 Result” link on the homepage
  • Enter your ICET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth
  • Submit the details to view your result
  • Download and print the rank card for counselling and admission purposes

What’s next: Counselling for MBA/MCA admissions

Now that the results are out, TSCHE will soon begin the TS ICET 2025 counselling process for admission into MBA and MCA courses across Telangana.
 
The detailed counselling schedule — including registration dates, document verification, and choice filling — will be released shortly on the official website.
 
Only candidates who have secured qualifying ranks will be eligible to participate in the web-based counselling for seat allotment in participating institutions. 

TS ICET Direct Link

Check TG ICET Rank Card via this direct link
 

About TS ICET

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana for the 2025–26 academic year.
 
The exam is conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of TSCHE.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CUET UG counselling 2025: Dates out for top universities; details inside

ICAI CA May 2025 toppers: Rajan Kabra tops final; check merit list here

HPCET counselling 2025: Schedule, registration, seat allotment & more

Women's enrolment rises sharply at IIMs as B-schools push for diversity

Delhi University UG admissions to begin from August 1 via CSAS portal

Topics :Indian educationTelanganaStudent

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story