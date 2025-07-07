AP EAMCET counselling 2025 begins today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET 2025: Date and Counselling schedule
|Event
|Dates
|Registration & Fee Payment
|July 7 to 16, 2025
|Document Verification
|July 7 to 17, 2025
|Web Options Entry
|July 13 to 18, 2025
|Modification of Saved Web Options
|July 19, 2025
|Seat Allotment Result
|July 22, 2025
|Self-Reporting & Reporting to College
|July 23 to 26, 2025
|Commencement of Academic Session
|August 4, 2025
How to apply for AP EAMCET 2025 counselling?
- Go to the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
- Click on the link for AP EAMCET 2025 Registration
- Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth
- Your pre-filled application form will appear on the screen
- Review all details, accept the declaration, and proceed to pay the counselling fee
- Complete the payment, submit the form, and take a printout for future use
What are the documents required for AP EAMCET Counselling 2025?
- AP EAMCET rank card 2025
- AP EAMCET 2025 hall ticket
- Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)
- Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)
- Transfer Certificate ( T.C)
- Study Certificate
- EWS certificate
- Residence certificate for the preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination
- Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother
- Integrated Community Certificate, in the case of BC/ST/SC issued by the competent authority
- Income certificate of parents
- Local status certificate (if applicable)
