AP EAMCET counselling 2025 begins today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET counselling 2025 Date: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially started the counselling process for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAMCET or EAPCET) today, July 7, 2025. Candidates who have qualified can now register online through the official portal, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, by July 16, 2025.

After registration, applicants must pay the counselling processing fee, get their certificates verified, select their preferred colleges and courses through web options, and lock their choices. The AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment results will be declared on July 22, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025: Date and Counselling schedule

Here’s a quick look at the important counselling events and corresponding dates:

Event Dates Registration & Fee Payment July 7 to 16, 2025 Document Verification July 7 to 17, 2025 Web Options Entry July 13 to 18, 2025 Modification of Saved Web Options July 19, 2025 Seat Allotment Result July 22, 2025 Self-Reporting & Reporting to College July 23 to 26, 2025 Commencement of Academic Session August 4, 2025 How to apply for AP EAMCET 2025 counselling? Here are the simple steps to complete the registration process: Go to the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Click on the link for AP EAMCET 2025 Registration

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Your pre-filled application form will appear on the screen

Review all details, accept the declaration, and proceed to pay the counselling fee

Complete the payment, submit the form, and take a printout for future use