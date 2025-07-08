Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DTE Maharashtra releases final merit list for Polytechnic Admission 2025

DTE Maharashtra releases final merit list for Polytechnic Admission 2025

The DTE has released the Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission final merit list 2025 at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Here's all you need to know

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025 OUT : The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, has officially published the Final Merit List for Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2025. Candidates who applied for diploma engineering courses in government aided, and private polytechnic institutes across the state can now view their merit rank and eligibility status on the official website: poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
 
The published merit list includes important details such as the State General Merit Number, category-wise rank, and eligibility status.
 
Only those candidates whose names appear in the final merit list will be eligible to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1. 
 
CAP Round 1 option form submission starts on July 8, 2025, and the deadline to apply is July 10, 2025.
 
The seat allotment result for CAP Round 1 will be announced on July 12, 2025, followed by the online admission confirmation process.

How to check the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025?

Candidates can follow these steps to access the merit list:
  • Visit the official website, poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
  • Click on the link titled “Final Merit List 2025.”
  • Choose your preferred course and institute.
  • The merit list PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Use Ctrl + F to find your name or roll number.
  • Download and print the PDF for future reference.

What to do after the merit list?

Fill out and submit the CAP Round 1 option form between July 8 and 10, 2025
Choose your preferred colleges and diploma courses wisely before locking in the options
The seat allotment result will be released on July 12, 2025
 
Candidates allotted a seat must confirm their admission online within the specified deadline
 
Applicants are strongly advised to check the official DTE Maharashtra website regularly for updates regarding CAP rounds, cutoff lists, and counselling schedules. For any help or clarification, students can contact the DTE Maharashtra helpline or visit the nearest facilitation centre.
 

Maharashtra Indian education Admissions

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

