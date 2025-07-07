HPCET counselling 2025: Schedule, registration, seat allotment & more

The Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2025 counselling schedule has been formally issued by the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU). Every applicant who is qualified and interested in the counseling procedure can view their schedule on the official website, himtu.ac.in.

The counselling procedure will be conducted in three rounds, with the first round of registration starting on June 10 and continuing until June 30, 2025. This year’s admissions will consider both HPCET and JEE Main scores for seat allocation. Enter and lock your choices between July 1 and 5.

HPCET Counselling 2025: Steps to register

• Go to the official website at himtu.ac.in

• Go to the official website at himtu.ac.in
• Press on the HPCET 2025 counselling link • Register utilising your HPCET/JEE Main credentials • Enter in academic and personal details • Upload the essential documents JEE Main candidates must pay a counselling fee (Rs. 1,600 for General, Rs. 800 for SC/ST/BPL). HPCET candidates are exempt from this fee. HPCET Counselling 2025: Eligibility • 50% seats for HPCET 2025 qualified candidates • 50% seats for JEE Main candidates, in case of vacant seats, they may be filled based on the Class 12 merit list.

HPCET Counselling 2025: Documents • HPCET/JEE Main scorecard • 10+2 mark sheet and pass certificate • Category, income, and domicile certificates (if applicable) • Birth certificate or Class 10 mark sheet for DOB proof • Identity proof (Aadhaar card, passport, etc.) Relevant affidavits for schemes such as Beti Hai Anmol, Kashmiri Migrant, etc. HPCET Counselling 2025: What next? The university will release the seat allocation results publicly following the conclusion of the choice locking period. Before the deadline, chosen applicants must download their allotment letter and report to the designated institution. If this is not done, the candidate will lose their seat and may run in later rounds.

Candidates should be aware that their JEE Mains results, in addition to their HPCET 2025 marks, will be used to determine their admission. Half of the seats are reserved for HPCET-qualified applicants, and the other half are reserved for applicants who choose to enrol using their JEE Mains scores. If there are still open seats, they will be filled based on the candidates' class 12th. • It is recommended that candidates thoroughly check their documents before submitting them. • Students must prioritise their choices according to their academic interests, location, and college reputation. This is an important phase in the process.