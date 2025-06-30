DFCCIL Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 released, admit card date out

The Exam City Intimation Slip for the upcoming recruitment exams has been made available by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL). Important details about the designated exam city are included on the slip, enabling applicants to plan their travel in advance.

Also Read: UPMSP Board 2025 compartment exam timetable out for Classes 10 and 12 According to the announcement, the test will be administered in different shifts on July 10 and 11. On July 7, 2025, starting at 11 a.m., the DFCCIL Admit Card is anticipated to be accessible on the official website at dfccil.com.

Three positions for Junior Managers, 36 for Civil Executives, 64 for Electrical Executives, 75 for Signal and Telecommunication Executives, and 464 for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) positions are among the 642 openings that the recruiting drive seeks to fill.

DFCCIL Exam 2025: Important dates and time 1. Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) • Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) exam date- July 10th, 2025 • Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) reporting time- 11 AM to 12 PM • Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) exam time- 12:30 PM to 2 PM (Shift 2). 2. Executive (Civil) • Executive (Civil) exam date- July 10th, 2025 • Executive (Civil) reporting time- 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM • Executive (Civil) exam time- 4 PM and 5:30 PM (Shift 3). 3. Multi-Tasking Staff (Shift 1) • Multi-Tasking Staff exam date- July 11th, 2025 • Multi-Tasking Staff reporting time- 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM

• Multi-Tasking Staff exam time- 9 AM to 10:30 AM (Shift 1). 4. Multi-Tasking Staff (shift 2) Multi-Tasking Staff exam date- July 11th, 2025 Multi-Tasking Staff reporting time- 11 AM to 12 PM Multi-Tasking Staff time- 12:30 PM to 2 PM (shift 2). 5. Jr. Manager (Finance) and Executive (Electrical) • Jr. Manager (Finance) and Executive (Electrical) exam date- July 11th, 2025 • Jr. Manager (Finance) and Executive (Electrical) reporting time- 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM • Jr. Manager (Finance) and Executive (Electrical) exam time- 4 PM to 5:30 PM (shift 3). DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: How to download? Step 1: Visit the official website at dfccil.com

Step 2: Press on the career section on the homepage Step 3: Press on the link DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Step 4: A new page will be showcased on the screen, and candidates will have to fill in the User ID and password on the portal Step 4: Press the submit button, and the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen Note: Download the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 and take a printout for later reference.