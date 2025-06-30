Home / Education / News / Muharram 2025 holiday: Will schools, colleges remain closed on July 7?

Muharram 2025 holiday: Will schools, colleges remain closed on July 7?

Will schools close on July 7, 2025, for Muharram? Parents, teachers are eyeing on official announcement on whether July 7, 2025, will be a public holiday or not across the country

School
Will schools, colleges remain closed on July 7? (Photo: Shutterstock.com)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Muharram 2025 holiday, July 7 Holiday: With Muharram just a week away, schools and parents across India are awaiting official confirmation on whether July 7, 2025, will be declared a public holiday.
 
Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is observed on the 1st day of Muharram in the Hijri calendar. This year, the date is likely to fall on either July 6 or 7, depending on the moon sighting.
 
Most government holiday calendars currently mark Muharram on July 6. However, if the moon isn’t sighted as expected, the observance may shift to July 7, potentially affecting school and office closures in many states.
 
Muharram is a gazetted holiday that typically sees closures of government offices, banks, and schools in states that officially observe it. At the moment, many schools have not confirmed if they will remain closed on July 7, and are expected to wait for the moon sighting and official state circulars before issuing updates.
 
Parents are advised to stay updated through school circulars and local government announcements. States with large Muslim populations, such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal, are likely to release notifications closer to the expected date.
 
In previous years, Muharram dates have varied regionally due to differences in moon sightings, often causing uncertainty around the holiday. A similar situation could occur this year as well.

What is the significance of Muharram in Islam?

Muharram is one of the four sacred months in Islam and marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar year. The 10th day, known as Ashura, holds special importance, especially for Shia Muslims.
 
Ashura commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who died in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The day is observed through mourning processions, religious gatherings, and prayers across the Muslim world.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UPMSP Board 2025 compartment exam timetable out for Classes 10 and 12

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025: Registration opens for Northeast students

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Reporting at allotted colleges from today

CUET UG 2025 chaos: No results, no answers, growing fury against NTA

Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 results 2025 to be out soon at karresults.nic.in

Topics :HolidaysSchoolsMuharram

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story