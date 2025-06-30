Muharram 2025 holiday: Will schools, colleges remain closed on July 7?

Muharram 2025 holiday, July 7 Holiday: With Muharram just a week away, schools and parents across India are awaiting official confirmation on whether July 7, 2025, will be declared a public holiday.

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is observed on the 1st day of Muharram in the Hijri calendar. This year, the date is likely to fall on either July 6 or 7, depending on the moon sighting.

Most government holiday calendars currently mark Muharram on July 6. However, if the moon isn’t sighted as expected, the observance may shift to July 7, potentially affecting school and office closures in many states.

Muharram is a gazetted holiday that typically sees closures of government offices, banks, and schools in states that officially observe it. At the moment, many schools have not confirmed if they will remain closed on July 7, and are expected to wait for the moon sighting and official state circulars before issuing updates. Parents are advised to stay updated through school circulars and local government announcements. States with large Muslim populations, such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal, are likely to release notifications closer to the expected date. In previous years, Muharram dates have varied regionally due to differences in moon sightings, often causing uncertainty around the holiday. A similar situation could occur this year as well.