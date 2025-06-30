Home / Education / News / UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025: Registration opens for Northeast students

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025: Registration opens for Northeast students

The UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025 aims to support the North-eastern students financially in higher education. Students can apply up to Oct 31 on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP)

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025
The University Grants Commission (UGC) Ishan Uday Scholarship for North East Region (NER) is currently accepting online applications. Interested and qualified applicants may apply for the UGC Ishan Uday scholarship via scholarsips.gov.in, the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), till October 31. 
 
Under this program, the scholarships are given annually to students from the Northeast's economically weaker areas at a monthly fee of ₹8,000 for 10 months.
 
The official National Scholarship Portal accepts applications once a year. It is recommended that students apply well in advance and make sure all necessary documents are uploaded accurately. 

What is the UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship?

One of the key programs offered by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to encourage higher education among students from India's North Eastern Region (NER) is the Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme 2025. 
 
This flagship program, which was started in partnership with the Ministry of Education, aims to increase the region's Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by giving students from economically weaker sections financial assistance.
 
Every year, 10,000 new scholarships are given out since the launch of the programme in 2014–15 to deserving students enrolled in general, professional, technical, medical, and paramedical degree programs at recognised Indian universities.

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025: Scholarship amount

Scholarships are renewed annually depending on attendance and academic performance, and they will be directly credited to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The following forms of financial aid will be given to chosen students:
 
Rs 5,400 per month - for students registered in general degree programs
 
Rs 7,800 per month - for students registered in technical, professional, medical, or paramedical courses. 

How to apply for the Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025?

Go to the National Scholarship Portal: https://scholarships.gov.in
 
Press on "New Registration" (if not already registered).
 
Read and agree to the guidelines before proceeding.
 
Log in with your credentials.
 
Choose "UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship" from the list of available schemes.
 
Enter the personal, academic, and bank details carefully.
 
Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents like domicile certificate, income certificate, admission proof and class 12 mark sheet.
 
Submit the finished application and download a copy for later reference.

2025 Ishan Uday Scholarship: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised school situated in the Northeast (including CBSE< CISCE and NIOS schools). They must also possess a current certificate of residency from any state in the Northeast.
 
Candidate must already be admitted in the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree (general or professional) at a recognised college or university.
 
For the duration of the undergraduate degree program, the scholarship will be awarded. The scholarship will only be given for the duration of the UG compartment for integrated and dual degree programs. 
 
Only students enrolled in normal, full-time courses are eligible for the scholarship. Courses that are open, distance, correspondence, private, or part-time are not acceptable. Eligible students are those admitted under the management quota. 
 
The applicant's parents should have an income of less than ₹4.50 lakh annually. Scholarship renewal is dependent upon maintaining the required attendance and good behaviour. After the first year of study is completed, the scholarship will be renewed for the next year.
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

