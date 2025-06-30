CUET UG 2025 Result Delay: The delay in CUET UG 2025 results has triggered nationwide frustration among students, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) coming under intense scrutiny from students, parents, and educators.

With no official result date announced and complete silence from authorities, thousands of aspirants have taken to social media, not just to protest the delay, but to question the credibility and transparency of the institution itself.

Launched as a common entrance test for admissions to over 250 universities, CUET UG was hailed as a step toward streamlining the undergraduate admissions process. However, this year, the exam has become a flashpoint for criticism, seen as a reflection of growing mismanagement and a lack of communication by the NTA. For lakhs of students waiting to plan their admissions, apply for hostels, scholarships, or participate in counselling, the delay has thrown their futures into uncertainty.

CUET UG 2025 Result: Heavy criticism of NTA The NTA is facing sharp criticism, with many accusing it of repeated failures in conducting national-level exams. From allegations of NEET paper leaks to technical issues and poor planning, trust in the agency appears to be at an all-time low. Concerns over CUET UG 2025 have added fuel to the fire. Reputed educators and public figures have raised doubts over the integrity and handling of the exam. Tejasva Shukla posted a scathing remark on X (formerly Twitter): “Shut NTA. It’s absolutely the worst institution. It fails lakhs of students every single time. Last time it was NEET when question papers were set for money.

Now, CUET UG faces serious questions from some of the best teachers.” – @TejasvaShukla Garvit Sethi, another prominent user, also criticised the NTA, citing repeated failures in CUET, NEET, and UGC-NET, pointing to technical glitches, faulty answer keys, and last-minute re-exams. He demanded that the agency be shut down if it continues to function so irresponsibly. CUET UG 2025: Admission cycle disturbed The ripple effect of the CUET UG 2025 result delay is being felt across the country. Many universities have put admission processes, hostel seat allocations, and scholarship disbursements on hold, all of which depend on timely CUET scores.

University administrators have voiced concerns that a prolonged delay may derail the academic calendar, leading to a rushed or compromised undergraduate admission season. The absence of any communication from NTA has only made matters worse. As of June 30, there has been no official update from the NTA regarding the final answer key or a confirmed results date for CUET UG 2025. CUET UG result Dates over the years Year Exam Dates Result Date 2025 May 13 to June 3, 2025 Expected in July 2025 2024 May 15 to May 29, 2024 July 28, 2024 2023 May 21 to June 23, 2023 July 15, 2023 2022 July 15 to August 30, 2022 September 16, 2022