UPMSP Board 2025 compartment exam timetable out for Classes 10 and 12

UPMSP has released the 2025 UP Board Compartment Exam schedule for Classes 10 & 12. Check full timetable, admit card info, eligibility rules, and more

Classroom, Class, Students, Student
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has published the full schedule for the 2025 UP Board Compartment exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. These supplementary exams give students who didn’t pass one subject in the main board exams, or those aiming to improve their marks, a second chance.
 
The compartment exams are an important opportunity, allowing students to gain their passing certificates without waiting for the next academic year. This helps them move forward with higher education, apply for entrance exams, or seek job opportunities without delays. By holding the exams in July, the board helps students transition smoothly into their next phase.
 
According to the official announcement, the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams will be held on 19 July 2025. Students are encouraged to check official updates regularly and start their preparation early to make the most of this opportunity.

UPMSP Compartment exam timings and shifts

To manage the large number of candidates, the board has divided the exams into two shifts:
  • Class 10: Morning shift – 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
  • Class 12: Afternoon shift – 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
Students must reach their designated exam centres at least 45 minutes before the exam begins. School principals have been instructed to download admit cards and issue them to eligible students with proper signatures.

UPMSP: Important exam guidelines

To ensure fairness and prevent malpractice during exams, UPMSP has set the following rules:
  • Electronic devices like mobile phones, smartwatches, and any communication gadgets are strictly banned in the exam hall.
  • CCTV cameras with audio recording will be active in all centres to monitor activity.
  • Centre heads must make sure proper crowd control measures are in place to avoid overcrowding.

UP Board Compaqrtment Exam Date: Who can take the compartment exams?

Only students in the following categories are allowed to sit for these exams:
  • Those who failed in one subject, either theory or practical/internal.
  • Students who passed but want to improve their score in one subject.
  • Candidates who failed in both theory and practical/internal must retake both parts.
The application process was conducted online via the official UPMSP website (upmsp.edu.in) from 19 May to 10 June 2025.

UP board results 2025: Student performance in Class 10th and 12th

Class 12 results

This year, 81.15% of students passed the Class 12 exams. Out of 25,98,560 students who appeared, 21,08,774 were successful.
 
Girls outshone boys with a pass rate of 86.37%, compared to 76.60% for boys.
 
The topper was Mehak Jaiswal from Baccha Ram Yadav Inter College, Allahabad, scoring an excellent 97.20%.

Class 10 results

The overall pass percentage for the Class 10 was 86.66%. The top performer was Yash Pratap Singh from Late Smt. Raskendri Devi Inter College, Jalaun, who scored an outstanding 97.83%.
 
A total of 55 students made it to the top 10 merit list for Class 10.
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

