UPMSP Board 2025 compartment exam timetable out for Classes 10 and 12

UPMSP Compartment exam timings and shifts
- Class 10: Morning shift – 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
- Class 12: Afternoon shift – 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
UPMSP: Important exam guidelines
- Electronic devices like mobile phones, smartwatches, and any communication gadgets are strictly banned in the exam hall.
- CCTV cameras with audio recording will be active in all centres to monitor activity.
- Centre heads must make sure proper crowd control measures are in place to avoid overcrowding.
UP Board Compaqrtment Exam Date: Who can take the compartment exams?
- Those who failed in one subject, either theory or practical/internal.
- Students who passed but want to improve their score in one subject.
- Candidates who failed in both theory and practical/internal must retake both parts.
UP board results 2025: Student performance in Class 10th and 12th
Class 12 results
Class 10 results
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app