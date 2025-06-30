Home / Education / News / Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Reporting at allotted colleges from today

Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education Department begins FYJC (Class 11) admission reporting at designated colleges from today, June 30, for the 2025 academic session

Maharashtra FYJC First allotment list 2025
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has officially started the admission process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 from June 30, 2025. Students allotted seats in CAP Round 1 must report to their respective colleges by July 7, 2025, to complete the admission formalities.
 
The first allotment list for Maharashtra FYJC admissions was released on June 28 on the official website — mahafyjcadmissions.in. As per the notification on the site, “Round-1 Allotment List and Minority, Management, In-house Quota List are Published on 28-06-2025, Student to visit for admission to thier alloted college from 30-06-2025 upto 07-07-2025 6:00 PM.”

What do students need to do for the admission procedure?

Students must visit the allotted college between June 30 and July 7, carrying all required documents. During this visit, they are expected to:
  • Get their documents verified
  • Pay the necessary admission fees
  • Confirm their admission officially
  • Failure to complete these steps may result in loss of the allotted seat.

How to download the Maharashtra FYJC First allotment list 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Maharashtra FYJC First allotment list 2025:
  • Visit the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in
  • Click on the link for the “First Allotment List” on the homepage
  • Enter your login credentials and submit
  • View your allotment status on the screen
  • Download and print the allotment letter for future reference

Maharashtra FYJC 2025: What happens if a student cancels their admission?

If a candidate chooses to withdraw or cancel their confirmed admission, they must reach out to the concerned junior college. However, such students will not be allowed to participate in the next regular round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

How many seats are available for Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025?

For the academic year 2025, a total of 9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools across Maharashtra are offering 21,23,040 seats for FYJC admissions.
 
Out of these, a total of 2,25,514 seats are reserved under various quotas such as minority, management, and in-house. And 18,97,526 seats are available through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

