Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Reporting at allotted colleges from today

What do students need to do for the admission procedure?
- Get their documents verified
- Pay the necessary admission fees
- Confirm their admission officially
- Failure to complete these steps may result in loss of the allotted seat.
How to download the Maharashtra FYJC First allotment list 2025?
- Visit the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in
- Click on the link for the “First Allotment List” on the homepage
- Enter your login credentials and submit
- View your allotment status on the screen
- Download and print the allotment letter for future reference
Maharashtra FYJC 2025: What happens if a student cancels their admission?
How many seats are available for Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025?
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app