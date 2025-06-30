Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Reporting at allotted colleges from today

The first allotment list for Maharashtra FYJC admissions was released on June 28 on the official website — mahafyjcadmissions.in. As per the notification on the site, “Round-1 Allotment List and Minority, Management, In-house Quota List are Published on 28-06-2025, Student to visit for admission to thier alloted college from 30-06-2025 upto 07-07-2025 6:00 PM.”

What do students need to do for the admission procedure?

Students must visit the allotted college between June 30 and July 7, carrying all required documents. During this visit, they are expected to:

Get their documents verified

Pay the necessary admission fees

Confirm their admission officially

Failure to complete these steps may result in loss of the allotted seat.

How to download the Maharashtra FYJC First allotment list 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Maharashtra FYJC First allotment list 2025:

Visit the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in

Click on the link for the “First Allotment List” on the homepage

Enter your login credentials and submit

View your allotment status on the screen

Download and print the allotment letter for future reference

Maharashtra FYJC 2025: What happens if a student cancels their admission?

If a candidate chooses to withdraw or cancel their confirmed admission, they must reach out to the concerned junior college. However, such students will not be allowed to participate in the next regular round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).